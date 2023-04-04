Jenkins signings

On March 30, Piketon senior twins Alex and Tre Jenkins signed with Heidelberg University for football. Seated in the front row include Annette Jenkins (mom), Alex Jenkins, Tre Jenkins and Larry Jenkins (dad). Standing behind them are Piketon Athletic Director Keith Dettwiller, Piketon Football Assistant Coach Chris Pfeifer, Piketon Football Assistant Coach Scott Spires, Addy Jenkins (sister of Tre and Alex), Piketon Head Football Coach Tyler Gullion and Piketon High School Principal Jeff Reuter.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Piketon senior twins Alex and Tre Jenkins worked often side-by-side on the gridiron as members of the offensive line. Now, they will potentially have the same opportunity as they head off to college at Heidelberg University, located in Northeast Ohio in the town of Tiffin.

The Heidelberg Student Princes are an NCAA Division III football team playing in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Piketon coach Tyler Gullion talked about the impact the twins made on the offensive line, saying that both have been involved in the program since they were old enough to play at the pee wee level.


