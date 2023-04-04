On March 30, Piketon senior twins Alex and Tre Jenkins signed with Heidelberg University for football. Seated in the front row include Annette Jenkins (mom), Alex Jenkins, Tre Jenkins and Larry Jenkins (dad). Standing behind them are Piketon Athletic Director Keith Dettwiller, Piketon Football Assistant Coach Chris Pfeifer, Piketon Football Assistant Coach Scott Spires, Addy Jenkins (sister of Tre and Alex), Piketon Head Football Coach Tyler Gullion and Piketon High School Principal Jeff Reuter.
Piketon senior twins Alex and Tre Jenkins worked often side-by-side on the gridiron as members of the offensive line. Now, they will potentially have the same opportunity as they head off to college at Heidelberg University, located in Northeast Ohio in the town of Tiffin.
The Heidelberg Student Princes are an NCAA Division III football team playing in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Piketon coach Tyler Gullion talked about the impact the twins made on the offensive line, saying that both have been involved in the program since they were old enough to play at the pee wee level.
“It’s been amazing. They are such good leaders and such good boys. They are going to be hard to replace, not just from a football standpoint, but also what they do off the field with how they interact with people and lead by example. The way they play together, they push each other. They are brothers,” Gullion said.
At first, Gullion explained that the original plan wasn’t necessarily for the two brothers to play at the same school, but in the end, it worked out and their parents were happy that they stayed together.
“Their physical ability on the line was great, but their knowledge of the game and how they understood things was equally important. They knew what everyone else needed to do and they communicated that, which helped create holes for our offense to move the ball.”
Gullion said Alex Jenkins joined the starting lineup midway through his freshman year. Tre wasn’t in the starting lineup regularly until his junior season.
“Tre showed a lot of perseverance to keep going and never quit. He got benched in his sophomore year. He just kept working, earned a starting position and now he’s going to be a college football player with his brother. Most kids would quit and say they were done with it,” Gullion said.
“They deserve this. They got a great package and it is a great place to play. I’m excited to see what they can do. They deserve everything they can get. They worked hard at it.”
The brothers both plan to major in education at Heidelberg.
“Heidelberg stood out to me because of the academics and the fact that it is a small school. Plus, one of the coaches, Colin Hughes, is from Oak Hill,” Tre Jenkins said. “His mom actually graduated with my mom, so there are some Piketon connections there. I really liked the offensive line coach and the head coach. I liked the campus and the food is great.”
Alex Jenkins added, “I liked the academics, like my brother. The education building is right next to the football facility and the freshman dorms. I really connected well with the football coaches. We went on visits right before and right after Heidelberg. It kind of made our decision for us. The people and coaches stood out, and the football program wins. I think we fit in well there.”
Both brothers are thankful for their time at Piketon and appreciative to those who supported and coached them.
“I’m grateful for all of the memories. I’ve been a part of some of the best teams we’ve ever had here. I’m forever indebted to Coach Gullion, Coach (Chris) Pfeifer and all of the coaches here. It was a little harder for me than my brother. I couldn’t have done it without Coach Gullion,” Tre Jenkins said.
“It took me a while to finally get confidence back. Once the confidence came back, I knew I could do this and play at the next level. I started believing in myself that I could actually do it.”
Alex also cherishes the history the two enjoyed as Redstreaks, saying, “There’s nothing but good memories, including winning the gold ball (Scioto Valley Conference football title without any losses) with some of my best friends. I got the opportunity to start for four years, which not a lot of people do. These are some of the best memories I’ve ever had.”
The more college visits the brothers made, the more it made sense for them to remain a team.
“At first we didn’t plan to go together,” Tre Jenkins said. “Then we figured it would be best if we did. A lot of the coaches were pretty adamant about both of us going together because if you get one of us, you get both of us. We’ve also played beside each other for the last two or three years. That helps. There are times I mess up and he’s screaming at me. But he’s holding me accountable the same way. It is a brother thing.”
“It is nice that we both have each other there, and we won’t be alone. He and I are best friends. You can’t take us apart,” Alex Jenkins added. “It is an accountability thing too. We can hold each other accountable for the next four years.We both have the same love for the game. We watch a bunch of film and lift. Some of the hardest workers on the team last year were the two of us.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.