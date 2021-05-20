Behind a strong six-inning pitching performance from Jerrod Tackett on the mound, and a second inning rally, the Piketon Redstreaks secured a trip to Saturday’s sectional championship game with a 5-0 win over the Wellston Golden Rockets Wednesday evening.
Wellston would go down in order in the top half of the first inning to begin the game. Then in the bottom half, Tra Swayne would single, but a pair of fly outs would end the inning.
The Golden Rockets doubled and singled to put runners on the corners with no outs to start the second. Wellston would then put two runners in scoring position after a sacrifice bunt giving the Golden Rockets some momentum. Roger Woodruff would then field a ground ball at third base on the next play and throw to home as Wellston tried to push across the run. The Redstreaks got the runner in a rundown and tagged him out for the second out of the inning, as Piketon gained the momentum. Tackett would then get an inning ending fly out.
Chase Carson singled to lead off the bottom of the second. After Carson moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Logan Maynard, Brody Fuller then singled to put runners on the corners. Jake Thornsberry then singled in the next at-bat, driving in Carson, as Piketon took a 1-0 lead. Then with two outs, Johnny Burton singled and Thornsberry and Camren Loar scored giving Piketon a 3-0 lead. Tra Swayne then drove in a run on an RBI double, giving Piketon a 4-0 lead after the second inning.
“Brody Fuller (and) Jake Thornsberry — guys in the seven and eight hole came up big, which is huge to get production from that part of the lineup, and a few seniors stepped up. Tra Swayne had probably the best game he’s played all spring, and Johnny Burton coming up with big with two RBIs, it was a nice team win,” said Redstreaks coach Jonathan Teeters.
Wellston would reach on an infield single in the top of the third, while Roger Woodruff reached base after being hit by a pitch in the bottom, as the score remained 4-0 after three innings. Both teams went down in order in the fourth.
Tackett then struck out the side in the top of the fifth inning. Easton Lansing reached second on a throwing error in the bottom half, but the Redstreaks couldn’t bring the run across as a fly out ended the inning.
Wellston singled to lead off the sixth inning but flyouts to Maynard and Burton, and a strikeout ended the inning. Piketon tacked on a run in the bottom half. With two outs, Brody Fuller singled. Pinch runner Chris Chandler would then reach second on a wild pitch. Jake Thornsberry then singled and Chandler scored from second, giving Piketon a 5-0 lead. Carter Williams would then walk but a groundout ended the inning.
Roger Woodruff would pitch the seventh inning, as he faced three batters producing three groundouts, as the Redstreaks defeated the Golden Rockets 5-0 advancing in the tournament.
“Jerrod Tackett set the tone on the mound for us. It was a big game for him, and the best he’s looked all year. Outstanding job by him in the bump,” said Teeters.
Tackett would earn the win on the hill, pitching six shutout innings allowing four hits and striking out five. Offensively Jake Thornsberry led Piketon going 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs, two singles, and a run scored. Johnny Burton collected 2 RBIs and was 1-for-4 with a single at the plate. Tra Swayne was 2-for-3 with a single and double and a RBI, while Brody Fuller was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a stolen base. Chase Carson was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Chris Chandler scored a run, and Carter Williams drew a walk. Piketon will now travel south to Lawrence County on Saturday as they meet Ironton in the sectional final at 12 noon.
“ They (Ironton) have a nice record, but that’s why you play the game,” said Teeters.
