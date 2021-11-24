Waverly wrestling is beginning year four of existence this winter.
And in the near future, there is a possibility that there will be two Waverly teams as girls wrestling continues to grow at WHS and in the state of Ohio.
More than 20 wrestlers make up the current high school team, which is divided nearly equally between boys and girls. There are five seniors on the roster, including Trinity Shell, Aiyana Tolliver, Savanna Johnson, Zak Green, and Quincy Harris.
“We have almost a full team of girls,” said Waverly Head Wrestling Coach Scott Green. “The OHSAA (Ohio High School Athletic Association) has girls wrestling listed officially as an emerging sport. In layman’s terms, they should be sanctioning it in a year or two.”
If the OHSAA goes forward with sanctioning girls wrestling as its own sport, then the Waverly team would be split into two separate teams. Right now, it will continue as it has for the last several years as a co-ed team, although there are some matches, including a home one, that will be limited to girls only.
“We are hosting our first all-girls meet this year. Olentangy is coming from Columbus and Western Brown is coming here, so they can meet in the middle at our place. That’s a milestone for us,” said Green. “We are hosting four total home meets, which is more than we have done in the past. Our first one is on Dec. 8 with Ironton and Wellston.”
The coaching staff has also expanded. Calvin Tolliver and Mindie Bond continue to help Green with the high school team. Tyler Lambert has been added to the staff to coach the junior high wrestlers. Lambert, a Waverly graduate, is a tutor at the junior high.
“Tyler doesn’t know a lot about wrestling, but he is a competitive young guy. We can teach him to coach. The ability to have junior high practice right after school is wonderful for those kids,” said Green, who is not a school employee and has to hold practice at a later time due to his work schedule.
As Waverly’s wrestling program continues to grow, each wrestler and coach has expectations and guidelines to follow to be successful.
“Rule number one is for everyone is to have fun,” said Green. “If you are not having fun, there’s no point in doing it.”
