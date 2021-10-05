Waverly senior cross country standout Oliva Cisco is the proud owner of a new best time for the program.
Linda McAllister has been the head coach since 2011, and she has been tracking program best times for that duration. In the Dublin Jerome Cross Country Celtic Clash evening race on Saturday, Sept. 25, Cisco ran the 5K course in 19:02.9 to set a new best time for the Lady Tigers and finish as the runner up in the Varsity Girls Green Division race. Previously, Waverly and Berea University grad Jamie Welch held that honor.
The overall winner in the Green Division race, Lakota West freshman Evelyn Prodoehl, finished in 17:49.80. Behind Cisco, the third place runner was Grandview Heights sophomore Maddie Palmisciano, in 19:21.92.
Olivia Cisco's freshman sister, Hadlee, made a big jump in her time as well, coming in 49th for the Lady Tigers in 23:22.2. Next was Julia Clark in 53rd (23:56.4), followed by Olivia Russell (59th, 25:01), Jenna Thompson (60th, 25:01.9) and Aiyana Tolliver (63rd, 26:17).
Waverly finished eighth as a team in the Green Division.
Two Waverly runners competed in the Girls Green Open race. Carly Dixon was 20th in 26:57.7, while Kaleigh Ficken was 27th in 27:58.8.
In the Boys Green Division competition, the Tigers finished fifth overall. They were led by Mitch Green, who ran for eighth in 16:21.8. He was followed by a trio of Tiger seniors, including Ty Reisinger (20th, 17:13.3), Aidan Kelly (46th, 18:19.5), and Jack Monroe (57th, 18:47.4). Rounding out the results were Maddox Bock (59th, 18:49.4), Sam Walsh (61st, 19:31.5) and Alex Stoller (70th, 19:34.1).
In the Middle School Boys Division race, Waverly was led by Max Monroe, who finished 111th in 14:14.52. Next was Jeremiah Miller (117th, 14:21.08), followed by Slade McGraw (150th, 15:05.79), Zarian Canter (163rd, 15:41.96) and Hudson Cook (166th, 15:45.97). The junior high Tigers finished 16th as a team.
In the Middle School Girls Division race, Paisley Turner was 51st in 15:03.69, followed by Ava Robertson (57th, 15:11.78) and Quinn Shaffer (63rd, 15:20.51).
On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Waverly cross country teams traveled into Fayette County to compete in Washington Court House's Cross the Creek Invitational.
The presence of a creek didn't do much to slow Waverly's top runners down. Olivia Cisco ran to victory in the girls high school race, finishing the 5K course in 20:08.33, which was 11 seconds quicker than the second-place runner, which was Marysville junior Bryn Hothem (20:19.31)
In the high school boys race, Waverly junior Mitch Green captured runner-up honors in 17:19.21, while chasing the winner, Whiteoak freshman Landon Eyer, who won it in 17:15.05.
In the high school boys team standings, the Tigers secured sixth out of 19 scoring squads, despite not having seniors Jack Monroe and Aidan Kelly running. Behind Green, senior Ty Reisinger made a jump into the top 15, running the course in 18:40.99 to finish 14th. Next was Maddox Bock in 46th at 20:18.34, followed by Carson Kittaka (88th, 21:49.75), Alex Stoller (94th, 22:01.54) and Sam Walsh (111th, 22:38.82).
In the high school girls team standings, the Lady Tigers brought home seventh out of 16 scoring squads. Behind Olivia Cisco, Waverly junior Julia Clark was next, crossing the line 51st in 25:26.26. Close behind Clark was freshman Hadlee Cisco, the younger sister of Olivia, who continues to cut her times down. Hadlee ended 56th in 25:43.65.
Six more runners completed the race for Waverly, including Olivia Russell (75th, 26:58.96), Aiyana Tolliver (86th, 27:37.56), Jenna Thompson (98th, 28:40.02), Kaleigh Ficken (116th, 30:43.05), Carly Dixon (122nd, 31:55.09) and Bella Massie (126th, 32:33.11).
In the junior high boys competition, Waverly was 13th overall as a team. Jeremiah Miller led the charge, finishing 52nd in 13:55.71. Next was Max Monroe (66th, 14:20.19), who was followed by Zarian Canter (80th, 14:55.84), Slade McGraw (90th, 15:16.69), and Hudson Cook (102nd, 15:43.28).
In the junior high girls competition, Waverly's three runners were close together, crossing the finish line within 30 seconds of each other. Quinn Shaffer led the way, ending 29th in 15:13.69. She was followed by Paisley Turner (39th, 15:35.95) and Ava Robertson (41st, 15:39.6).
Waverly is tentatively scheduled to compete at the Grove City Christian Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 10.
