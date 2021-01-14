Continuing to battle through their Southern Ohio Conference Division II basketball schedule, the Eastern Lady Eagles suffered a pair of losses to Scioto County teams in recent action.
The Lady Eagles are scheduled to take on Portsmouth Clay at home Saturday at noon. They will head to South Webster Monday evening and return home to take Valley Thursday.
Jan. 9 vs. South Webster
Facing a Lady Jeeps team with several strong scorers, the Lady Eagles suffered a 69-40 loss Saturday in a make-up game with South Webster.
South Webster's Bri Claxon scored steadily throughout the contest, having 15 baskets and a pair of free throws to account for 32 of her team's 69 points. Bella Claxon followed with 14 points, while Faith Maloney contributed 10.
Eastern's best chance of staying in front came during the first quarter when junior Abby Cochenour scored 13 of her team's 17 points with an effort that included four trifectas. Seniors Andee Lester and Skylar White each had a basket. At the end of the frame, the Lady Eagles led 17-13.
The Lady Jeeps countered by outscoring Eastern 19-9 in the second quarter, claiming a 32-26 edge at the half. Eastern's Addison Cochenour had the only three-pointer during that quarter, while Abby Cochenour, Lester and Madison Shuler each contributed a basket.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Jeeps put up 21 and limited Eastern to nine points again. Addison Cochenour had a pair of baskets, Abby Cochenour had two free throws, and Kelsey Poorman connected on a trifecta. Heading to the fourth quarter, South Webster led 53-35.
The final eight minutes saw South Webster outscore Eastern 16-5. Abby Cochenour had two final buckets, while Skylar White split a pair of free throws, bringing the 69-40 loss to an end.
SWHS - 13 19 21 16 - 69
EHS - 17 9 9 5 - 40
SOUTH WEBSTER (69) — Faith Maloney 4 0 2-2 10, Liz Shupert 1 1 0-0 5, Brooklyn Blanton 0 0 0-0 0, Bri Claxon 15 0 2-2 32, Kerith Wright 0 0 0-0 0, Skylar Zimmerman 0 2 2-2 8, Riley Raynard 0 0 0-0 0, Bella Claxon 3 1 5-8 14, TOTALS 23 4 11-14 69.
EASTERN (40) — Skylar White 1 0 1-2 3, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 2 1 0-0 7, Abby Cochenour 3 3 3-6 21, Kelsey Poorman 0 1 0-0 3, Madison Shuler 1 0 0-0 2, Megan Nickell 0 0 0-0 0, Andee Lester 2 0 0-0 4, TOTALS 9 5 4-8 40.
Jan. 11 vs. Northwest
In Monday night's game with Northwest, the Lady Eagles managed to keep themselves within striking distance of the Lady Mohawks until the final quarter, falling 60-39.
In the opening quarter, Eastern senior Skylar White was the only Lady Eagle to score, producing all six points for her team. The Lady Mohawks spread the ball around, pushing to a 13-6 advantage.
Eastern was able to trim the lead in the second quarter, using a scoring surge from Abby Cochenour, who produced 15 of Eastern's 17 points. Kelsey Helphenstine had the other basket. Northwest scored 14, and held a 27-23 advantage at the break.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Eagles produced 13 points in the third quarter with five of those coming from Abby Cochenour. Addison Cochenour and Helphenstine each hit a trifecta, while White had another bucket. The Lady Mohawks scored 17 to make the lead 44-36.
Northwest took control in the final quarter by outscoring Eastern 16-3. Eastern senior Andee Lester had a pair of free throws, while White added another to complete the scoring.
For EHS, Abby Cochenour finished with 20 points, followed by White with nine points and Helphenstine with five points.
For Northwest, Ava Jenkins led the way with 13 points, followed by Valerie Copas, Haidyn Wamsley, and Kloe Montgomery with 12 points each.
EHS - 6 17 13 3 - 39
NHS - 13 14 17 16 - 60
EASTERN (39) — Andee Lester 0 0 2-2 2, Skylar White 4 0 1-2 9, Abby Cochenour 4 4 0-0 20, Addison Cochenour 0 1 0-0 3, Kelsey Helphenstine 1 1 0-0 5, Megan Nickell 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Poorman 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 9 6 3-4 39.
NORTHWEST (60) — Terah Webb 2 1 0-0 7, Valerie Copas 4 1 1-2 12, Harley Rigsby 0 0 0-0 0, Haidyn Wamsley 2 2 2-2 12, Daria Compton 5 1 0-0 13, Faith Jewett 0 0 0-0 0, Reagan Lewis 2 0 0-0 4, Kloe Montgomery 6 0 0-0 12, TOTALS 21 5 3-4 60.
