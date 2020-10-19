One of the largest cross country meets in the area took place on Saturday Oct. 10, outside of Chillicothe as the Shermans held their annual Unioto Invitational.
The event was contested in sections and the results combined electronically. Pike County teams in the competition included Waverly, Piketon and Western.
For Waverly in the high school boys race, sophomore Mitch Green led the charge by securing 14th overall in 16:52. Next was junior teammate Jack Monroe (32nd, 18:01.21), followed by junior Aidan Kelly (65th, 18:53.17), senior Calob Ramirez (87th, 19:27.32), junior Ty Reisinger (95th, 19:34.65), sophomore Alex Stoller (183rd, 22:11.26), sophomore Maddox Bock (208th, 23:17.68), and freshman Frankie Hurst (227th, 24:22.93). As a team, the Tigers finished ninth out of 24 placing teams.
For the Piketon Redstreaks, junior Wyatt Fout led the charge, taking 112th in 20:04.93. He was followed by freshmen Josh Richmond (155th, 21:09.02), Cooper Carrier (235th, 24:45.32), and Gary Richmond (255th, 29:25.31). They were one runner short of producing a team score.
For Western individually, freshman Luke Smith recorded 206th in 23:13.52, followed by junior Trey Satterfield, who was 229th in 24:26.93.
In the high school girls race, junior Olivia Cisco ran her way to fifth place, crossing the finish line in 20:11.54, leading the Lady Tigers to a 14th place finish as a team with 343 points. Following Cisco were Julia Clark (57th, 23:31.77), Olivia Russell (94th, 25:25.12), Jenna Thompson (137th, 27:26.1) and Hannah Remy (140th, 27:41.5).
The Lady Redstreaks were 19th place as a team with 445 points. Sophomore Kenzie Mays led the way, securing 29th in 22:19.17. She was followed by twin sister Kalyn Mays (100th, 25:33.93), Addi Johnson (129th, 27:04.46), Taylor Wagner (158th, 29:28.69), Brooklynn Hart (171st, 30:41.49) and Gracie Hablitzel (172nd, 30:50.56).
In the junior high boys competition, Waverly’s Lane Bear led the Tigers with a 19th-place finish (12:35.53). He was followed by Sam Walsh (53rd, 13:47.84), Zarian Canter (128th, 16:20.17), Jeremiah Miller (129th, 16:20.5), Max Monroe (147th, 17:16.47), and Jaret Jordan (153rd, 17:53.71). As a team, Waverly was 15th with 353 points.
The junior high Piketon Redstreaks were led by Grayson Roberts, who took 61st in 14:09.63. He was followed by Leighton Kelley (65th, 14:13.34), Nathaniel Shrum (82nd, 14:42.99), Connor McGlone (121st, 16:09.39), Mason Roberts (146th, 17:16.34), Hayden Klinker (154th, 17:57.78), and Bo Henry (167th, 20:48.19). As a team, Piketon was 16th with 357 points.
The junior high Waverly Lady Tigers were led by Mallory Roberts (28th, 15:02.87) and Quinn Shaffer (31st, 15:07.69). They were followed by Carly Dixon (94th, 17:26.02), Ava Robertson (130th, 20:10.77) and Caitlyn Dyke (144th, 22:51.94). As a team, the Lady Tigers finished 14th with 315 points.
For Piketon, Jlynn Risner, the only competitor, was 101st in 17:37.43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.