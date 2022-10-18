COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.

This week the OHSAA will also conduct the girls tennis, Division I golf and 7th-8th grade cross country state tournaments. State tournament coverage can be found at:

