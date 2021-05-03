After battling through a season with some tough and close games, the Western Indians had the opportunity to taste victory last week.
It was a mid-week road win that game at Sciotoville East on April 28, as the Indians doubled the score of the hosting Tartans to take an 8-4 victory.
It didn’t take long for Western to strike, plating a pair of runs in the very first inning. Sage Collingsworth was the first runner to reach base safely, taking advantage of an error on East’s shortstop. Collingsworth stole second and went on to score after Joey Urbina provided a base hit. Urbina stole second and Drew Henderson followed with another single, sending Urbina home. Henderson stole second and moved to third on a Wyatt Grooms groundout, but he was stranded there as a Western strikeout ended the inning.
Defensively, the Indians only allowed two base runners in the first two innings. Pitcher Trey Satterfield surrendered a pair of walks in the bottom of the second, but he also recorded three strikeouts to keep the Tartans from doing any damage.
Western followed with its biggest scoring inning, producing three runs in the top of the third. Collingsworth led off with a single and stole second base before Urbina hit a fly ball to center field for the first out. Then Henderson stepped up with a double, providing plenty of time for Collingsworth to score, making the lead 3-0. Grooms followed by reaching base safely on an error. Then he and Henderson executed a double steal, moving to second base and third base respectively. Satterfield stepped to the plate and provided a double down the right field line, driving in Henderson and Grooms to open a 5-0 lead. Back-to-back strikeouts followed, bringing the rally to a close.
In the bottom of the third, Satterfield recorded two more strikeouts before two East batters had back-to-back hits. They eventually had the opportunity to score on a Western error, cutting the lead to 5-2 before Satterfield could close the frame with another punch-out.
Negating the gain East made, Western added two more runs in the top of the fourth to go up 7-2. Sean Kerns came up with a one-out walk and scored when Collingsworth followed with a triple. He was able to score when Henderson followed with a single. Grooms had the base hit before Satterfield walked to fill the bases. But Western couldn’t get any more runners home, as a strikeout ended the inning, leaving the bases full of Indians.
East took advantage of a walk and a pair of errors to plate a run in the home half of the fourth, cutting the Western advantage to 7-3.
Neither team scored in the fifth or sixth inning. For Western in the fifth, Kerns had a single before stealing second and third. But he was stranded there. Grooms reached on an error and Satterfield walked in the sixth.
Kerns was able to score an insurance run for the Indians in the top of the seventh, producing a two-out single to right field. He stole second base and came home when Sage Collingsworth doubled, 8-3.
East used a pair of walks, a single and a Western error to generate a final run in the bottom of the seventh, 8-4. A fly ball secured by Dalton Risner in right field brought the victory to a close for the Indians.
Collingsworth led the way from the plate for Western, finishing 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, three runs and two stolen bases. Kerns stole three bases to lead the way in that category, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of runs. Grooms was 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Henderson matched Grooms, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run, while adding two stolen bases. Joey Urbina finished 1-for-4 with a stolen base, while Trey Satterfield was 1-for-2 with a double.
Western is tentatively scheduled to take on the Eastern Eagles at home Friday evening.
WHS — 203 200 1 — 8
EHS — 002 100 1 — 4
