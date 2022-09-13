Andrew Leeth - Andrew O'Connor - Oren Harris

In the second half of Monday night’s home soccer match, Piketon’s Andrew O’Connor uses his head to deflect a Portsmouth shot away from the goal with teammate Andrew Leeth standing beside him, acting as a wall. Piketon goalkeeper Oren Harris can be seen behind them, ready to take action if need be.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

After getting behind early in Monday night’s home boys soccer battle with Portsmouth, the Piketon Redstreaks played evenly against the guests in the second half.

Ultimately, the scoreboard read 6-2 in favor of the visiting Trojans, but the Redstreaks had several close misses that could have made the game closer.

