In the second half of Monday night’s home soccer match, Piketon’s Andrew O’Connor uses his head to deflect a Portsmouth shot away from the goal with teammate Andrew Leeth standing beside him, acting as a wall. Piketon goalkeeper Oren Harris can be seen behind them, ready to take action if need be.
After getting behind early in Monday night’s home boys soccer battle with Portsmouth, the Piketon Redstreaks played evenly against the guests in the second half.
Ultimately, the scoreboard read 6-2 in favor of the visiting Trojans, but the Redstreaks had several close misses that could have made the game closer.
Piketon’s Drake Beekman scored both goals for his team, and Dane Morgensen provided assists on both. The first Piketon goal came in the opening half. The second goal came eight minutes into the second half when Beekman scored on a breakaway, using a feed from Morgensen. Defensively, the Redstreaks kept Portsmouth from scoring until 2:42 remained in the game, making the final score 6-2. Piketon keeper Oren Harris finished with 10 saves.
Prior to Monday’s 6-2 loss, the Redstreaks netted their first win, defeating Wellston 8-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Dane Morgensen unloaded by scoring five of those goals to lead the Redstreaks. Josh Richmond, Craig Tackett and Drake Beekman all had one goal each. Richmond led in assists with two, followed by Tackett, Beekman, Andrew Leeth, and Nate McDowell with one assist each. Oren Harris had a clean stat sheet in the goal.
Piketon (1-5-1) was set to head to Western Tuesday evening for an in-county battle with the Indians. A road game at Portsmouth West follows Thursday.
