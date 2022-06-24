The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, traveled to Springfield Tuesday night for a doubleheader with the Champion City Kings, winning game one 16-11 and losing game two 4-3.
The first game was a continuation of a suspended game from June 1. With the Paints leading 4-0 in the top of the second inning to start the game, Mike Sprockett knocked home Ben Gbur, making it 5-0.
Chillicothe (15-6) got home runs from Gbur and Connor Ashby, the first of the season for both, jumping out to a 10-1 lead in the third inning.
Champion City (5-13) pushed across seven unearned, two-out runs in the bottom of the third, cutting the Paints’ lead to 10-8.
The Paints would add on in the fourth, scoring a pair of runs to go up 12-8, but Champion City plated two in the fifth and one in the sixth to make it a one-run game with the Paints leading 12-11.
Chillicothe got four insurance runs in the eighth and held on for the win.
It was more a pitcher’s duel in game two, with Jack Sokol for the Paints and Drew Lang both shutting down the other team’s offense to start the game.
Chillicothe finally broke through with a pair of unearned runs in the third, but Champion City answered with a two-run home run off the bat of Alex Ryan in the bottom of the inning.
The Paints took a 3-2 lead with another unearned run in the fifth, a lead they took into the seventh and final inning of the game.
Champion City’s Nick Dolan doubled to lead off the seventh and Patrick Fultz walked, both advancing on a wild pitch and scoring on a game-winning hit by Ethan Krizen to end the night.
The Paints were off Wednesday. They returned to VA Memorial Stadium Thursday to host Johnstown at 7:05 p.m.
Chilllicothe ran into some strong pitching from in a 5-3 loss to the Johnstown Mill Rats Thursday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Johnstown (8-13) got an early lead against Chillicothe, plating one run on a single to right field from JD Greeley in the top of the second inning for the game’s first run.
The Paints (15-7) wasted little time in getting the run back and then taking the lead on three straight hits to open the bottom of the inning. The third, a single from Mike Sprockett scored Tim Orr, putting the Paints on the board. Nate Dorinsky scored on a double play hit into by Brett Hilsheimer, giving the Paints their only lead of the game at 2-1.
The Mill Rats were able to tie the game up in the top of the third on a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly to deep left field, tying the game at 2-2.
The Paints would give up the lead in the top of the fourth after on an RBI single from Asher Corl to the right-center gap, making 3-2 Johnstown.
Chillicothe would struggle on offense through the seventh inning, as Johnstown starter Mark Edeburn allowed just two runs on four hits, striking out 10 over seven innings. Sean Furling (1-2) came in to pitch for the Mill Rats in the eighth and, with one out, Santrel Farmer hit the first pitch he saw over the center field wall, tying the game up at 3-3. It was the only run Furlong would end up surrendering over the final two innings en route to earning his first win of the season.
Johnstown took the lead back for good in the top of the ninth on a two-out RBI fielder’s choice from Lukas Torres and Pete Capobianco made it 5-3 with an RBI double.
With two out in the bottom of the ninth, Sprockett singled, attempting to score from first on a double to the gap in left-center field by Brett Hilsheimer, but was called out at the plate on a relay from the outfield.
Chillicothe pitcher Justin Diefenbach got a no-decision after turning in a quality start, allowing three runs on nine hits over six innings. Nick Lallathin threw two scorless innings in relief. Criz McFadden (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits in the ninth.
It’s the just the second time the Paints have lost back-to-back games this season and is the first loss to Johnstown this year after winning the first five matchups.
The Paints were set play in Springfield Friday against the Champion City Kings at 6:35 p.m. They return home for games Saturday and Sunday against West Virginia and Johnstown, respectively.
