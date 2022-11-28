Returning to Huntington High School for the second straight night, the Piketon Redstreaks and Eastern Eagles met in the third game of the SOC/SVC Tip Off Classic at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Eastern got off to a hot start, exploding for 26 points in the first quarter en route to a 61-46 win over the Redstreaks.
Piketon’s Brent McGuire scored the first basket of the game with a reverse layup after collecting an offensive rebound. Eastern’s scoring started with a three-pointer from Tucker Leist. Then Jace White hit from long range after Brewer Tomlison snagged an offensive rebound and got the ball out to him. White scored the next two baskets before Tucker Leist hit again, opening up a 12-2 lead. Piketon called a timeout with 2:46 left in the opening quarter.
Coming out of the timeout, Wayde Fout snapped the Piketon scoring drought with a three-pointer. Eastern followed with an 8-0 run with scoring from the Leist brothers and Dylan Morton, pushing the lead to 21-5. Piketon’s Gabe Lamerson got into the scoring mix with an inside bucket before TJ Richards hit for the Eagles. Then McGuire scored for Piketon before White hit a buzzer-beating three to give the Eagles a 26-9 lead.
Lamerson opened the second quarter scoring with a three-pointer and added an inside bucket on his next scoring opportunity, trimming the Eastern lead to 12, 26-14. The two teams traded buckets and small runs to complete the first half. Lamerson continued to score for the Redstreaks, finishing with 10 of his team’s 12 points during that quarter. The other bucket came from Declan Davis. At the break, Eastern led 34-21.
Piketon was able to trim Eastern’s lead to 10 early in the third quarter. Weston Bloss came up with a steal and scored his team’s first bucket. After a series of turnovers by both teams, Davis came up with a three-pointer, cutting the score to 36-26. The Redstreaks cut the lead to 10 twice more during the quarter at 39-29 and 41-31. Eastern closed the quarter with Dylan Morton scoring off an assist from Jace White to make the lead 43-31.
Lamerson started the fourth quarter by hitting this third three-pointer of the game to cut Eastern’s lead to nine. After White scored on a drive for the Eagles, McGuire converted an old-fashioned three-point play to pull the Redstreaks within eight, 45-37. But that was as close as the Redstreaks could get. Richards, Tomlison and White all scored to help the Eagles push their lead to double digits again, extending it to 58-43 with two minutes left in regulation. Davis cut the lead to 12 for a final time with a triple, 58-46. Then the Eagles sealed the 61-46 victory on the foul line.
For Piketon, Lamerson led the way in scoring with 18 points, including four three-pointers. McGuire followed with 13 points and Davis added 10.
For Eastern, White produced a game-high 24 points, followed by Richards with 12 points and Tucker Leist with 10 points.
The Redstreaks will begin Scioto Valley Conference action Friday night with a road game at Unioto High School.
The Eagles will start Southern Ohio Conference Division I play at home on Friday.
