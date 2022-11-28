White past Armstrong

Eastern’s Jace White lays the ball off the glass with Piketon’s Owen Armstrong defending.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Returning to Huntington High School for the second straight night, the Piketon Redstreaks and Eastern Eagles met in the third game of the SOC/SVC Tip Off Classic at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Eastern got off to a hot start, exploding for 26 points in the first quarter en route to a 61-46 win over the Redstreaks.


