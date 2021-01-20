When Eastern and Northwest met in McDermott for round one, the game didn’t disappoint, as it went into double overtime. The second time around once again did not disappoint. However for the Eagles they once again came up just short to the visiting Mohawks, 44-39.
It wasn’t without a valiant fight and effort, as they trailed by as many as nine points halfway through the fourth quarter cutting the lead to one and then having a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds.
It was back and forth. They battled the first time we played, which was double overtime. It was another one of those hard fought situations and we gave ourselves another opportunity and chance, and that’s what it’s all about," said Eastern head coach Lakiem Lockery.
"We had a lot of energy in the first half and the second half was dead. Our offense generated more off our defense. In the first half we got stops and we got transition; the second half became more of a half court game and that slowed us up."
It was a hot start for the Eagles in the first quarter, as they doubled the Mohawks score while forcing seven Northwest turnovers. Eight first quarter points by Neil Leist and five points from Brennan Slusher helped the Eagles gain a 16-8 advantage after the opening frame.
However Northwest began the second quarter on a 9-0 run taking a 17-16 lead midway through the quarter, before Leist connected on a triple making it 19-17 in the Eagles favor. Northwest then scored eight of the next 12 points, giving the Mohawks a 25-23 lead heading into the half.
“That’s a solid team matchup-wise. They have a tall kid down low. He’s good and can score around the rim. We threw a couple different things at them, and overall looking at the positives, we did some good things. We could’ve hung our heads when they went up eight or nine, but we fought back and gave ourselves a chance down three going into the fourth quarter,” said Lockery.
Northwest scored at the 3:11 in the third to make it 31-27. After Northwest went up 34-29, Isaac Richardson was then fouled on a triple as time was ticking down in the quarter. Richardson knocked down two of three free throws from the charity stripe, cutting the game to one possession 34-31 heading to the final quarter.
Northwest went up 40-31 with 5:00 to go in the game. Leist then nailed a triple that sparked an 8-0 Eagles run, as they cut the lead to 40-39 with 1:23 left to play. After the Mohawks hit a pair of free throws with 26.9 left, the Eagles had one last shot to tie the game. However the shot attempt unfortunately fell short for the Eagles as they fell by a 44-39 decision.
Leist led the Eagles with 14 points, while Jake Tribby scored eight and Brennan Slusher hopped in with 9. Dillion Mattox scored 6 points along with 6 boards. while Isaac Richardson scored 2. Abe McBee ended the night with five rebounds and four assists. The Eagles forced 18 turnovers while only committing eight.
“We’ve been out seven or eight days. I think a little fatigue played a role in that as well. I told them, 'Don’t hang your heads, we fought, and gave ourselves a chance.'”
The Eagles look to bounce back on Friday when they host Oak Hill.
