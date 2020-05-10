Obtaining an opportunity to play at the collegiate level is very difficult for any individual to do.
However, when an individual not only obtains such opportunity, but is trusted enough to be a part of the first-ever swimming team at Shawnee State University, that speaks volumes to one's character.
Circleville product Ashley Smith, a multi-sport standout with the Lady Tigers, will be one of at least 11 female swimmers to partake in meets at the Warsaw Aquatic Center this coming fall and winter when Shawnee State begins outside swimming competition for the first time in school history in the 2020-21 academic year.
For Smith, the opportunity to be a part of a new culture and tradition at SSU is thrilling for the Southern Ohio native.
"It's really awesome to make history at Shawnee State," Smith said. "I truly love this school and the opportunity of being one of their student-athletes. Making this kind of history means that my teammates and I are leaders in the water and on campus, because we're not afraid to get out there and start something new."
Beginning from scratch is something that isn't new to Smith. Circleville, who initially discontinued its swimming program following the 2014-15 academic year, brought the swimming program back during the 2017-18 academic year. Smith, who was a junior in high school at the time, ended up helping the Tigers greatly, ultimately filling integral roles as a 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke swimmer for the program.
"Circleville was a fairly small school," Smith said. "I only had about 130 students in my graduating class. However, I liked it that way because you had close-knit community. Our swim team actually didn't start back up until my junior year of high school. The last season before that was the 2014-15 academic year. We had a lot of new swimmers, so I had to step up into a leadership role considering that I was one of the only experienced swimmers. I enjoyed seeing our team blossom, and seeing all of my new teammates grow into better swimmers."
In volleyball, Smith proved to be a dependable presence on the back row, posting 310 assists, 180 digs, and 40 aces over her career at Circleville. She notched 219 assists, 133 digs, and 29 aces in her senior season alone and led the Lady Tigers to back-to-back 16-8 overall records in her upperclassman seasons. To top it off, Smith participated in swimming and volleyball while also balancing her choir schedule, remaning busy at every turn as a result.
"Volleyball was the best experience," Smith said. "Our coach was phenomenal, and she built our program up tremendously. Our team was very close and we had great chemistry. Choir was also a lot of fun. I was a part of Circleville's Symphonic Choir, and we meshed well together."
Without a home to swim at, Smith didn't worry about the future and only chose to focus on the present as her college decision neared. The strength of Shawnee State's PTA program made Smith's decision a relatively easy one, and when initial interest regarding open swimming roster spots were posted last fall, Smith jumped at the chance to also continue her athletic career.
"I want to be a PTA, and Shawnee State's PTA program is really good," Smith said. "That's the initial reason why I came here. When I saw on Facebook that there was going to be a meeting for the first time, I really got to know (Gerald) Cadogan."
Up until the recent circumstances that have come as a result of the coronavirus, preparation was going smooth, as well. First-year head coach Gerald Cadogan also plans to focus more on sprint, or short-distance swimming events, upon the official return to practice and regular activities.
"We started out every practice with a warmup, a drill, the actual workout, and then a cool down," Smith said. "On some days, we did more of a distance-focused practice, and sprints on other days. Then, we lifted at least twice a week. Currently, he's looking more toward sprint events, such as the 50 and 100 yard freestyle and the 100 yard breaststroke, when we resume."
Beyond competing in the water this season and being one of the very first student-athletes to ever swim for Shawnee State, however, Smith is looking forward to a future that she believes will be filled with rewarding memories of her teammates, her classmates and her teachers. She's already handled the transition from high school to college well in the classroom, as evidenced by her 3.59 GPA to this point.
"I'd love for our team to get closer and really bond this season," Smith said. "We want to hang some numbers up on a banner. "It's been great," Smith said. "I've met so many new friends, and my classes and professors have been so helpful. It's also been a great experience being involved with the swim team. I love it here."
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears.
