With a victory over the Portsmouth Clay Lady Panthers Thursday night, the Western Lady Indians notched their tenth win of the season. The Indians used balanced offense and defense to sweep the match 3-0 (25-22 ,25-19, 25-19) and the season series over the Panthers.

“We’ve been focusing a lot more on playing consistently, playing as a team, and working out those kinks that we had earlier in the season,” said Western head coach Mallorie Williams. “I think that really showed tonight. We’re young. We have one four-year senior, but they all stepped up in huge roles and I’m beyond proud of them.”

