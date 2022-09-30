With a victory over the Portsmouth Clay Lady Panthers Thursday night, the Western Lady Indians notched their tenth win of the season. The Indians used balanced offense and defense to sweep the match 3-0 (25-22 ,25-19, 25-19) and the season series over the Panthers.
“We’ve been focusing a lot more on playing consistently, playing as a team, and working out those kinks that we had earlier in the season,” said Western head coach Mallorie Williams. “I think that really showed tonight. We’re young. We have one four-year senior, but they all stepped up in huge roles and I’m beyond proud of them.”
After ties at 2 and 3 in the first set, Western used a 6-1 run to jump out to a 9-4 lead. Clay then used a 7-3 run to get within 12-11 in the middle of the opening set. The Indians then pushed the lead to 19-13, forcing the Panthers to use a timeout. Clay then came back to tie the set at 20-20 before taking the lead 21-20. After tying the set at 21 and 22, Western then used a 3-0 burst to take the opening set 25-22 over the Panthers and a 1-0 match lead.
Clay jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the second set. Behind kills from Kenzi Ferneau, the Indians used a 5-0 run taking a 5-4 lead. The set would then be tied at 5, 6, and 7 before Western took their largest lead of the set 19-13. Clay would get within 21-18, but the Indians scored four of the next five points to win the set 25-19 and take a 2-0 match lead.
In the third set, Clay jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Indians tied the set 4-4. The Indians and Panthers would stay within three points of each other in the middle of the set, as Western led 12-9. After kills by Ferneau, Addy Brewster, Breleigh Tackett, and Katelynn Penwell, the Indians created some separation pushing the lead to 17-10. The Panthers then used a 9-4 run to get within 21-19. However the Indians finished the set strong to win 25-19 and sweep the match.
“Defensively, we’re very strong, and our comfort zone is defense. Every single person on that floor is a defensive player. We’ve worked a lot this year, working on our offense and executing an offense, and they’ve all committed to working on their offense and that really showed tonight,” said Williams. “We’ve struggled a little bit. Mid-season slump is what I like to call it, but they’ve recovered.”
Statistically for the Indians Ferneau led with 10 kills, 14 digs and a block. Addy Brewster tallied 5 kills, 7 digs and 2 aces, while Breleigh Tackett had 4 kills, an ace and a block. Katelynn Penwell finished with 4 kills and 8 digs. Finley May tallied 10 digs and an ace. Kerrigan Marhoover finished the match with 12 digs and an ace. Megan Whitley had 9 digs for the Indians.
The Indians will now travel to Franklin Furnace on Tuesday to square off with the Green Bobcats.
“We have four games left, all league play, so we’re focused on trying to finish strong, and we’re ready for tournament play,” Williams said. “Every game right now is to prepare for the tournament.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.