If you enjoy big plays, a boatload of offense, and high scores, then this was the game for you.
However, before the 2020 season opener could get started between Unioto and Piketon the game was put on hold for an hour due to approaching weather. The firepower didn’t go anywhere during the delay as the Redstreaks and Shermans put up a combined 82 points. Unfortunately for the Redstreaks, they fell 44-38 as Unioto scored on a last-second touchdown.
“That’s a tough way to lose. The kids played hard and did some good things -- just shouldn’t have come to that last play but it happens," said Redstreak head coach Tyler Gullion. "Offensively we did some good things. We have to run the ball a little bit more. Defensively we have to be better."
After stopping the Shermans on downs to begin the game, the Redstreaks drove 71 yards for a touchdown as Levi Gullion found Logan Maynard for a 14-yard score to make it 6-0.
On the ensuing drive with Unioto threatening to score, Maynard then picked a ball off in the end zone giving the Redstreaks possession. The Redstreaks’ next drive stalled as they had to punt. Unioto then scored on a 6-yard touchdown run as time expired in the quarter to take a 7-6 lead.
Piketon then drove 80 yards in less than two minutes as Gullion scored on a quarterback keeper to make it 12-7 wity 10:21 in the half. Unioto then struck with 6:21 to go in the half to make it 14-12.
On the next Piketon drive, the Shermans forced a turnover, but the Redstreaks defense held their ground only surrendering 3 points. Gullion then scored his second rushing touchdown of the night from 5 yards out giving the Redstreaks an 18-17 lead with 1:11 left in the half, a score that would remain entering halftime.
Gullion and the Redstreaks struck early in the third, as Gullion scored on a 19-yard scamper and hooked up with Brody Fuller for the two-point conversion to give the Redstreaks a 26-17 lead. Again, Unioto answered back in the seesaw, making it 26-24 with 8:13 to go in the third and regaining the lead with 4:32 left in the third, making it 31-26. With 2:28 left in the third, Gullion hit Chris Chandler for a 14-yard score giving the Redstreaks a 32-31 lead heading into the fourth.
The Redstreaks struck for the final time with 8:57 to go in the game as Gullion hooked up with Fuller making it 38-31. Unioto then scored from 7 yards out on their next drive making it 38-38 with 3:41 left to play in the game. The Redstreaks were forced to punt on their next drive before falling 44-38 on a last-second touchdown by Unioto.
Even in a loss, Piketon proved they will be tough to handle inside the Scioto Valley Conference. Not even a global pandemic can easily handle the Redstreaks.
“It was (summer workouts) different, but it’s different for everyone and it’s tough for everyone. We have a long season left, so we have to come back ready to go,” said Gullion.
Statistically for the Redstreaks Gullion fished the night 22-of-37 throwing for 326 yards and tossing three touchdowns. Camren Loar finished the night with 175 receiving yards. Logan Maynard had 14 receiving yards including a touchdown. Chris Chandler fished with 50 receiving yards and a touchdown while Brody Fuller caught a touchdown pass along with four receptions. Kydan Potts finished the night with 17 receiving yards.
Gullion also finished the night with 132 rushing yards and three scores. Piketon moved the chains 20 times while Unioto moved them 21 times. Piketon was penalized 6 times for 60 yards, while Unioto was penalized 11 times for 65 yards.
The Redstreaks are back in action Friday as they travel to Bainbridge to take on Paint Valley. The first of three straight road games for the Streaks.
“We have to be ready to go. Nobody's going to feel sorry for us, so we have to come out and play.”
