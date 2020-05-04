Issac Abergut didn't pick up the game of basketball until he was 16 years old.
Let's just say he's a quick learner -- both on and off of the court.
A Melbourne, Australia native, Abergut turned the love of basketball -- one that he picked up from watching a pickup game that his cousin played in at 16 years old -- into an opportunity to play the game in America.
After finding a spot at Miles Community College and contributing heavily to the success of the Montana-based program, Abergut has found a new home at Shawnee State, where the Melbourne, Australia native has chosen to continue his basketball career after starring at the NJCAA Division I program. He'll have two seasons to play as an upcoming junior on the roster.
"I really appreciate the coaching staff recruiting me and showing genuine interest in me," Abergut said. "To have a place to go like Shawnee State is a great blessing. It's great to have a good place to go, and a place that I can get better at academically and athletically while contributing to the program's success. I'm ready to go compete, and I'm looking forward to coming in, putting in work, and getting better every day."
Abergut meets fate
A standout wing that continues to improve by each passing day, Abergut initially wasn't even interested in basketball. Growing up in Southern Australia, soccer was the initial sport of choice for the native of Victoria.
In fact, it wasn't until Abergut saw one of his family relatives play that he began playing himself -- and got the basketball bug.
"I used to play soccer," Abergut said. "I didn't start playing basketball until I was 16. My cousin played basketball at the local recreation center. I came to watch one of his games, and that's when I fell in love with basketball. I started getting into it and realized that I really could go some places with the game."
Ironically, Abergut hit a massive growth spurt between his 16th and 17th birthdays. In one year's time, the future college prospect shot up from six feet even to 6-6.
"I was about six feet tall when I was 16," Abergut said. "Over the summer, I hit a growth spurt, and that helped me a lot."
Miles doesn't miss on talented Australian
With his late introduction to basketball, it took a strong performance at a national showcase to get Abergut in front of the right personnel. However, once Abergut got that opportunity by way of Miles College in Miles City, Montana, he didn't waste his chance to shine.
Over the course of his career at Miles, the forward notched 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 46.8 percent shooting, including a 34.7 percent mark from behind the three-point line while with the Pioneers. Abergut appeared in every single one of Miles' 63 games over his two years with the program and started in 62 of those 63 contests.
The best part of it all? In addition to Abergut's dependability, the underclassman helped Miles' basketball program make a seven-win jump from his first year in the program to his second.
Abergut averaged 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and two assists on 45.7 percent shooting as a freshman for a 13-18 unit, then improved greatly as a sophomore by notching 13.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 47.7 percent shooting and a strong 38.8 percent mark from long distance as Miles went 20-12 overall this past year. He was named Second-Team All-MonDak Conference and was also named All-Region as a result of his performance.
"It was great playing at Miles," Abergut said. "It was a small town, a small school so you really got to know and bond with a lot of your teammates outside of basketball as well as people on campus. We had a great team across the board with a great coaching staff and guys who got along. It's been excellent representing Miles City."
Abergut notching top marks in school
Academically, Abergut has also on top of his game at Miles. After graduating with honors out of Tarneit Senior in Melbourne, Abergut is well on track to doing the same. He maintained a GPA between the 3.5 to 3.75 range as a freshman, was named as a All-MonDak Athletic Conference honoree at the end of the 2019 season and is well on his way to finishing up his time at Miles with honors as well.
"I've always tried to make sure that I've stayed on top of my grades," Abergut said. "I don't want to look back and have regrets saying that I could do this or that better. By keeping up with my grades, that's what will help me as far as a basketball standpoint is concerned."
His dedication in the classroom is one that he credits to a strong-willed family who has taught him the ins and outs of how to live.
"They've been huge," Abergut said. "Coming from a single parent household, my Mom's worked very hard to make sure that I'm on the right track. My brothers and sisters have played a part in raising me as well, and we've done a lot of things together. They've taught me a litany of life lessons that's helped me as I've gone through my own journey, and have helped me go down the right path as a result. They all have been so important to me. I think the world of them."
Set to standout at SSU
At Shawnee State, Abergut was attracted to the genuine personalities that he found inside the Bears' basketball program. With the guidance of DeLano Thomas, Lindal Yarbrough and Jack Trainer, the Australian feels like he is in good hands.
"It's been great," Abergut said. "They definitely stood out from the outset during the recruiting process. I just felt like they were really genuine with me as far as their personalities, and their expectations of me as a player and as a person, were concerned. They highlighted both parts of my game that were really good, and parts of my game that I needed to work on and get better at. They're dedicated to helping me improve both basketball-wise and as a person."
As a person, however, it's clear that Abergut is on a strong path -- and that, alone, is going to be huge toward his future as a whole.
"I definitely want to get a degree," Abergut said. "I want to make sure that I'm on top of my grades. Athletically, we just want to try to win, and I want to contribute in any way possible in order to make that happen."
