Portsmouth Murals, Inc. is pleased to announce that Darrel Chaney, former Cincinnati Reds infielder, will be the keynote speaker at the 17th Annual Portsmouth Murals Baseball Banquet. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, January 25. 2023 at the Morris University Center at Shawnee State University. Social hour will begin at 6:00 p.m. and dinner at 7:00 p.m.

Darrel Chaney spent sixteen years in professional baseball. He played in the major leagues for the Reds and Atlanta Braves. Chaney played in three World Series while with the Reds and was a member of the 1975 “Big Red Machine” World Champions. After his big league career, Darrel was a radio and television broadcaster with the Atlanta Braves. He enjoyed success as a commercial spokesman for numerous businesses. Chaney also serves as a consultant to the retail store construction industry. He has been married to his wife Cindy for 54 years and they reside in Hoschton. Georgia.


