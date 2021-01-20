Anyone who has watched Waverly basketball for more than a decade likely saw Trey Robertson as a young Tiger ball boy shooting and swishing countless three-pointers every time he had the opportunity in between varsity warm-ups and halftime breaks.
Now that very same player has scored his 1,000th varsity point before reaching the midpoint of his junior year. Going into Waverly's Tuesday night 64-45 triumph over the South Webster Jeeps, Robertson needed 18 points to get to the milestone. He finished his night with 28.
"It is a special moment for Trey and our whole family to see him score his 1,000th point, especially as a junior," said Waverly coach Travis Robertson, who was enjoying the "Dad" moment. "That's a tribute to our entire program and the guys who are out there on the floor with him. Trey can't get it done without them. It is special for Trey and our entire basketball team."
Robertson and the Tigers started the game like a blazing fire, roaring out to a 13-0 lead with Robertson scoring eight of those, before the Jeeps could get a shot to fall. Finally, South Webster's Jaren Lower was able to break his team's drought just before the 3:30 mark of the opening quarter. Robertson scored Waverly's next five points, bringing his total to 13 and five points away from his 1,000th.
Seniors Zeke Brown and Phoenix Wolf finished the scoring for the Tigers in the opening quarter as they made the lead 23-4. The Jeeps rallied for five points, making it 23-9 at the end of the quarter.
South Webster worked to get back into the game, scoring the first six points of the second quarter to trim the lead to eight, 23-15. Robertson was fouled on a drive, going to the line to hit both of his shots, making the lead 10 briefly. That also brought Robertson to 15 points total and three away from 1,000.
Then the next 2:30 rolled off the clock without the Tigers scoring. Robertson was 0-for-5 from the field during that stretch with a trio of threes that were just off the mark. And with each one that bounced off, the reduced-capacity crowd groaned, knowing how close Robertson was. The Jeeps scored four during that stretch, trimming Waverly's lead to six, 25-19.
"I looked at the stats at halftime and I didn't realize Trey had attempted that many shots, but they weren't bad shots," said Coach Robertson. "The other guys were getting shots as well. It got down to those last three points, and then the ball just wouldn't drop for him."
After the Tigers forced a Jeep turnover, Robertson had an opportunity to break the ice, drawing a foul and hitting his first free throw. It was just a matter of seconds after that first free throw when the milestone was achieved. The second attempt bounced off and into the hands of a leaping Will Futhey, who fired it out to Mark Stulley. Then the Tigers ran a backdoor play for Robertson, who cut around one defender and leaped past another to score off the glass for his 18th point of the night and his 1,000th overall. With 2:59 left in the quarter, Waverly led 28-19.
"I had no clue how many points I had," said Trey Robertson regarding the seconds leading up to the moment. "I was shooting a one-and-one. Mark (Stulley) came up and patted me and said, 'We're going to run the play, and you are going to get your 1,000th point.' I said, 'Okay.' I missed the free throw. Will (Futhey) got the offensive rebound, kicked it out to Mark, and we ran that play."
The moment will long be remembered by father, son and teammates, especially Mark Stulley, who was often on the court shooting with Trey from a very young age when any opportunity arose as a Tiger ball boy in those early years.
"It was neat that Trey scored his 1,000th point on our little backdoor play that we've run for a long time for him," said Coach Robertson. "The guy who passed Trey the ball was Mark Stulley, who passes the ball to him a lot throughout the course of the year. It was a special time for us."
After getting the game ball from his father, Coach Travis Robertson, Trey Robertson delivered it to his mother in the stands. Then play resumed with South Webster's Trae Zimmerman using a three-point play to cut the lead to six for the final time, 28-22. But Waverly followed with buckets from Zeke Brown and Eli Crabtree as the Tigers moved the lead to double digits again. Trey Robertson delivered the final bucket of the half for the Tigers, bringing his total to 20 points. At the break, Waverly was ahead 35-26.
With the milestone complete, the Tigers returned to the court focused after halftime. It started much like the first quarter where the Jeeps didn't score for the first five minutes. The Tigers scored steadily, rolling off 12 unanswered to go up 47-26. By the end of the quarter, it was 51-31 in favor of the Tigers. At that point, Robertson had scored eight more points, bringing his total to 28.
In the fourth quarter, Futhey, Brown and Stulley all scored in the opening minutes. Sophomore Peyton Harris capped the scoring late with a three-pointer, making the final score 64-45.
Behind Trey Robertson's 28 point night, Futhey scored 16 and Brown added 10.
Father and son as well as coach and player talked more about the moment and the bigger picture.
"This coaching thing is way more than wins and losses," said Coach Robertson. "The relationships you build with these guys continue throughout life. We stay in contact and it is wonderful to see them grow up, get married, and have kids and jobs. That's what it is all about for us."
Jake Kretzer, a former Waverly academic and athletic standout and current scoring record holder, was in the stands to witness the moment.
"I've been fortunate enough to have really great kids come through this program who have grown up to be very good adults," said Coach Robertson. "I'm proud of a lot of our players, and Jake Kretzer is one of them. I talked to Harrison Martin today as well. Harrison also scored 1,000 points for us. I thought it would be neat for both of them to be here. I didn't try to contact Trevor Walls since he lives out of state."
For Trey, scoring his 1,000th point was a big relief, but he was quick to give credit to others, saying, "I wouldn't be here without everybody in our locker room."
Robertson, once the young boy who looked up to Kretzer, now has young players looking up to him.
"It is awesome to have guys looking up to me. There's no better place to be," said Trey Robertson. "When I was little, I always looked up to Jake Kretzer. He would tape his wrist for practice, so I would go into the trainer's room and tape my wrist for practice. We share the same locker. His locker is my locker now."
Coach Robertson said, "This is a family. It is something that you build and something that lasts for ever. The relationship I have with my high school coach is strong. He's here tonight to share that with us. The coach-player relationship is special. I learned it from him."
That relationship leads to having a number of former players return to the gym to help the current Tigers succeed.
Now that the milestone has been achieved, the Tigers will keep working to check off more goals one-by-one.
"It is about the effort and the focus," said Coach Robertson. "We still have a lot of work to do. We will continue to get better."
With that victory, the Tigers improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
SWHS - 11 15 5 14 - 45
WHS - 23 12 16 13 - 64
SOUTH WEBSTER (45) - Bender 4 0 0-2 8, Zimmerman 6 0 2-3 14, Lower 1 1 0-0 5, Carpenter 0 1 0-0 3, Blizzard 0 1 2-2 5, Beasley 1 1 0-0 5, Campbell 1 1 0-0 5, TOTALS 13 5 4-7 45.
WAVERLY (64) - Mark Stulley 0 0 1-2 1, Gage Wheeler 0 0 0-0 0, Trey Robertson 10 1 5-6 28, Will Futhey 5 0 4-8 14, Zeke Brown 5 0 2-4 12, Phoenix Wolf 1 0 2-4 4, Eli Crabtree 1 0 0-0 2, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Drake Teeters 0 0 0-0 0, Peyton Harris 0 1 0-0 3, Hudson Kelly 0 0 0-0 0, Mitch Green 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Nibert 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 22 2 14-24 64.
