Continuing the run of signings for the Waverly Lady Tigers soccer team, forward/midfielder Loren Moran recently became the latest, inking Georgetown College in Kentucky.
Moran will be leaving the black and orange Tigers of Waverly to suit up in black and orange for the Tigers of Georgetown. Prior to Moran’s signing, four of the 2021 seniors on her team had already signed with a variety of colleges. Those playing soccer include: Alexis Murphy (University of Mount Union), Amelia Willis (University of Rio Grande), and Michaela Rhoads (Brescia University). Zoiee Smith, a three-sport athlete (soccer, basketball, softball) is headed to the University of Rio Grande where she will continue playing basketball.
Moran has compiled quite a career statistically, as she and her classmates led Waverly to back-to-back Southern Ohio Conference soccer titles and a sectional title. She also made significant school history, being named a United States Soccer Coaches Association All-Region player. According to Waverly Lady Tigers Soccer Head Coach Chris Murphy, Moran is the second athlete in Waverly soccer history to earn that honor. Luke Purpero was the first. He was also coached by Murphy.
“I wasn’t expecting that honor, and I didn’t really know what All-Region was until I saw it on Twitter one day. Then Coach Murphy told me how prestigious it was to be All-Region,” said Moran.
Moran has also been Second Team All-Ohio for the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association twice, earning the honor both as a junior and a senior.
She was also Southern Ohio Conference Offensive Conference Player of the Year twice, both as a junior and a senior, sharing the honor as a senior with teammate Zoiee Smith.
The four year varsity letter winner, Moran, was noticed early in her career at the district level, securing Second Team All-District as a freshman before being First Team All-District as a sophomore, junior and senior.
In 2020, Moran tied OHSAA Record Board for Most Assists in a Match with 5. She also has her name in multiple categories historically for the Lady Tigers, including:
• Ranked 1st on School Record board for Most Career Assists with 50
• Ranked 2nd on School Record board for Most Career Goals with 105
• Ranked 1st on School Record Board for Most Career Points with 205
• Ranked 2nd on School Record Board for Most Points in a Season with 64
• Ranked 3rd on School Record Board for Most Goals in a Season with 32
• Ranked 3rd on School Record Board for Most Assists in a Season with 16
Statistics for Moran year-by-year follow. As a freshman, she had 17 goals, 12 assists, 23 interceptions, 10 steals and 41 points. As a sophomore, Moran added 31 goals, seven assists, 36 interceptions, 26 steals and 45 points. As a junior, she had 25 goals, 15 assists, 31 interceptions, 39 steals and 55 points. Capping her senior season, Moran had 32 goals, 16 assists, 42 interceptions, 12 steals and 64 points. Added together for her Waverly High School career, Moran tallied 105 goals, 50 assists, 132 interceptions, 87 steals, and 205 points.
“Loren is an outstanding player. As far as her technical and fundamental abilities, she is one of the cleanest and best players that I’ve ever had the ability to be able to coach in terms of her technical skills,” said Waverly coach Chris Murphy.
“Loren has good field vision. She is a great leader. She has a great work ethic. She has all of the qualities needed to play at the next level. I think Loren will break a lot of school records at Georgetown. I believe when she gets there, she will be vying for a starting spot immediately. She is a nice young lady and I wish her the best of luck. We are going to miss her. The whole senior class will be missed.”
According to Moran, Georgetown College is about a two-and-a-half hour drive from Waverly.
“Libby Miller, a player from my club team, plays for Georgetown now. One day, Libby asked me if I was interested in going to the same college as her. I said, ‘Yeah. Sure.’ I wasn’t committed anywhere and I didn’t know where I was going,” said Moran.
“I figured looking at another college wouldn’t hurt. They ended up really liking me. I went to an ID camp and that’s how we got in touch. I liked that I knew people there already. Of all of the schools that are interested in me, they had the best academics for what I plan to go into, which is pre-medicine.”
Georgetown Collage was founded in 1829 and has an enrollment of 1,200 students. It is an NAIA school that competes in the Mid-South Conference (the same conference as Shawnee State University).
Looking back, Moran is very appreciative, saying, “I’m very grateful for my time here (at Waverly), and all of the guidance that Coach Murphy and (Coach) Danielle (Morgan Boggs) have given me the past four years. Murphy has been my coach since I was little.”
