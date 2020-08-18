The Shawnee State Athletic Department will be hosting a virtual Zoom meeting for prospective recruits for the Class of 2021 Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.
The virtual Zoom session, which will last one hour, will discuss the following:
• Becoming a student-athlete at SSU
• Sports offered
• Facilities
• Information about the NAIA and the Mid-South Conference
• Eligibility requirements
To tune into the virtual session, visit https://s.visitdays.com/shawnee/ci/shdbmtzcfh.
For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.