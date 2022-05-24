As the new head coach of the Waverly High School boys basketball program, Evan Callihan has goals of continuing the tradition of excellence with work ethic and preparation.
Callihan was hired last week to take over the position recently vacated by longtime coach Travis Robertson, who resigned last month so he could watch his son Trey play college basketball, while continuing to watch younger son Braylon play football and basketball in high school.
Callihan will be leaving Pickaway County and the Circleville Tigers to come to Pike County as the new head boys basketball coach for the Waverly Tigers and join the school staff as a high school history teacher. This will be his first head coaching position for basketball.
Callihan has been serving as the varsity girls basketball assistant coach at Circleville for the past seven years, being with the program 11 years in total. Prior to coaching basketball, Callihan served as the girls head soccer coach at Circleville for two years right after he graduated high school.
Callihan graduated from Circleville High School in 2011, where he was a two-sport athlete, playing basketball and soccer. He went to college at Ohio University, mostly the Chillicothe and Lancaster branches. While in college, he began coaching at the fifth grade level, moving up to sixth grade and eighth grade in the next two years. Then in his final year of college, he became the junior varsity coach before jumping to girls varsity assistant under Steve Kalinoski for the past seven years.
“Coach Kalinoski has been a great mentor to me. I wouldn’t be where I am without his guidance and his mentorship,” said Callihan. “I also got to coach with Brian Bigam, who has a lot of coaching experience. He is the head coach of the (Circleville) baseball team, and he has coached the Chillicothe Paints. Those two guys got me into coaching. I give my high school coaches, Eric Evans, a Jackson graduate, and Coach Tom Hammond, a lot of credit.
“Kyle Uhrig and Jonathan Davis have been great mentors to me over the years as well. Coach Uhrig is currently the head girls basketball coach at Huntington, and Mr. Davis is currently the superintendent at Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center. They have believed in me and gave me some of my first coaching opportunities at Circleville.”
Now Callihan feels ready to begin a new chapter with his first head coaching job in the sport of basketball.
“I feel like all of those people (mentioned) have prepared me for this, especially Coach Kalinoski,” said Callihan. “He has been the state coach of the year two times, has a lot of wins, and coached some pretty good players at Circleville, including the two all-time leading scorers at Circleville — Cassie Mogan and Kenzie McConnell. Coach Kalinoski has let me do a lot as far as coaching goes with scouting, practices, and running youth camps. I owe a lot to him for his guidance and mentorship.”
Since Callihan is inheriting a successful program at Waverly, he plans to continue the success.
“My goals are to continue what has been built here. I’m not coming in to rebuild anything,” said Callihan. “I want to continue the tradition of excellence and the standard that is here at Waverly. As soon as you walk in the place, you feel it, and you feel like you’re part of something bigger than yourself. That’s the mantra that I want our program to have.”
With Waverly and Circleville being roughly 40 miles apart, the teams from the two schools do cross paths in competition from time to time.
“I’ve coached against Waverly and played against Waverly while going through high school. There’s tough kids here. We want to pride ourselves on that,” said Callihan. “I’m big on work ethic and preparation. As a coach, that is one thing that I’m going to try to bring. I’m not going to have as much experience as a lot of coaches, but I can control my hard work and preparation.
“I want to surround myself with great assistants. I want everyone to feel like they are a part of the program. Our youth coaches are an integral part of this program, as are our seventh and eighth grade coaches. It is everybody who is involved from top to bottom. That’s my vision and what drew me here. There’s something that has been built here. We want to carry on that tradition.”
While some coaches might shy away from taking over a program that will lose so many starters to graduation right after a Final Four run, Callihan is thrilled.
“It’s no secret that Waverly is coming off a Final Four run. You should welcome that. There’s a standard and expectations here. We were going to give this Waverly High School basketball team everything that we’ve got to put them in a situation to be successful,” said Callihan.
“That’s really what this is about — it’s about the players. I’ve always gotten into coaching for the players. How can our program help get them to where they want to go in life? How can we help them be successful?”
Callihan wants everyone to feel like they are still a part of this program and tradition, including the past players and coaches.
“I want our younger kids, who are dreaming about being a varsity Tiger one day, to get to know our high school kids. I want to have a complete program from top to bottom. There’s a standard here and high expectations,” said Callihan.
“From top to bottom, this community has a lot of backing. It is not just basketball. Football has had a lot of success. We want all sports here to succeed, and we want to continue to build here. Like I said, it’s not coming here to rebuild anything. It’s coming here to continue to build what has been built by the great players and people in the past. I’m looking forward to continuing that in the present and the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.