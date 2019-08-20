Nearly 300 Pike County youngsters kicked the Pike County YMCA soccer season off in style Saturday morning, Aug. 17 with an opening day parade and ceremony.
Around 8 a.m., the trucks and trailers lined up at the Waverly High School downtown parking lot for the parade of teams along Second Street through downtown Waverly to the YMCA. Players started arriving at WHS around 8:15 a.m. with the parade starting at 9 a.m. Each team decorated their own trucks and/or floats. Once the parade arrived at the YMCA, everyone assembled in the field area for the opening ceremony.
At the opening ceremony on the Pike County YMCA fields, Piketon student Ava Ricer sang the national anthem while scouts from Waverly Pack 100 raised the flag. After all the teams were introduced, all military veterans were called onto the field to take part in a ceremonial first kick of the season.
"It was really great for all of our players to see these real life heroes and begin to understand the sacrifices they had made for us to be able to have days like this. Once the ceremony ended, all the teams took part in some short games to begin the season," said Chris Williamson, who is in charge of the program for the Pike County YMCA.
“Today was a very hot day but I think everyone had a ton of fun, and at this age, that is all that really matters. Our league committee has really stepped up their game this year and we have a vision to make small changes over time to make this not only one of the most fun leagues in the area, but also to provide our players and coaches with the best training in the area."
The YMCA soccer league, which has 27 teams and 294 players, has been rebranded as "Pike County United" with the introduction of travel teams for players age 7 and up.
"We have joined the Scioto County League and have four boys teams and three girls teams playing in the league," explained Williamson.
Those who stepped up to coach Pike County YMCA teams spend time preparing to instruct the youth in the proper fashion.
"Our coaches this year have attended two coaching clinics and have been putting in the time to be the best they can be for their teams. The ultimate goal every season is for every player to improve their overall skill each and every practice or game," said Williamson.
"If that happens, regardless of the score of our games, it will be a very successful season. Our philosophy is simple. Enable our players with the skills and techniques so they can have the confidence in their game to do things they didn’t believe were possible."
Williamson said that the older traveling teams did a good job on Saturday, which was their first time playing against the Scioto County teams.
"We came away with four wins, two ties and one loss. But most importantly, all of our players and their families showed great sportsmanship," said Williamson. "We are all excited for the future of the program and look forward to seeing the day where it begins impacting our junior high and high school programs with a lot of talented players."
Games will generally be played on Saturdays throughout the fall season, and just like many other sporting events, food and beverages are available.
"I want to thank all of the local churches who have agreed to serve us free coffee on Saturday mornings this fall," said Williamson. "We also have our concession stand open and run fully by the YMCA this year. Take advantage of this as all proceeds go back to the YMCA and our league."
During the introduction of the teams, each team and their coaches were encouraged to take a jog around the big U10 field located near the tennis court area and give high fives to friends, family and fans.
The U4 teams include Afforable Air, coached by Taylor Moore and Dustin Woodruff; Boyer Funeral Home, coached by Justin Arrowood; Cox-Burkitt Funeral Home, coached by Mike Spangenberg; J.P. Schmitt State Farm. coached by Zach and Kari Parker; Steve Gilbert Construction, coached by Tim Tacket and Dane Gilbert; and WesBanco, coached by Katie Thomas and Amanda Holbert.
The U6 teams include Atomic Credit Union, coached by Geoff Grimes; Bill's Bait House, coached by Alex Hopkins; Family Woodworks, coached by Wil Barlow; Oak Chips Inc., coached by Todd and Avery Nathan; Price Davis Law, coached by Torri Adams; SOCS Wireless, coached by Steve Williams; Angel Glass State Farm, coached by Sarah Brownfield and Zoiee Smith; Vanguard Ministries, coached by Lyle Henderson, Page Shepherd and Stephanie Hudnell.
The U8 teams include Adena, coached by Luke Snodgrass; Great Clips, coached by Mike Tinney and Ben Wallace; Mad Hatcher Studios, coached by Torri Adams and Jill McFadden; Ali Penn and Kari Park CNPs, coached by Parker and Caleb Penn; and Sugartree Square Apartments, coached by Doug Dehoff and Brandon Tackett.
The U10 teams include a girls team coached by John and Arin Sodaro and Brian Whitaker; Lloyd's Pizza, coached by Tobias Nelso; and Northwestern Mutual, coached by Chris Williamson.
The U13 teams include a girls team coached by Eric Royster; Megan Carroll State Farm, coached by Shadd Miller and Ethan Klinker; and Price Davis Law, coached by Paul Price and Greg LeHew.
For more information on the Pike County YMCA Youth Soccer program, visit the website at pikecountysoccer.com, or contact the Pike County YMCA at (740) 947-8862.
A photo gallery including the parade as well as opening day festivities and action is available at newswatchman.com/multimedia or newswatchman.com/sports.
