The Western Lady Indians entertained their home crowd with a fantastic finish Thursday night, knocking off Symmes Valley 53-50 on a winning-shot from Brooklyn Tackett.
It was Western’s first victory of the young season and what assistant coach Sonya Rittenhouse described as the team’s best effort of the season on both ends of the floor.
The Lady Indians had to come from behind in the fourth quarter to have the opportunity to take the game.
Western fell behind 8-6 after the opening quarter of play. Alicia Francis and Chloe Beekman each contributed a bucket for the Lady Indians, while Kenzi Ferneau went 2-of-4 from the line.
The Lady Vikings tried to put the game out of reach with a strong second quarter, outscoring Western 18-7. Once again, Francis and Beekman provided the field goals. Beekman also split a pair of free throws, while Ferneau hit both of her opportunities. At the half, Symmes Valley was up 26-13.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Indians began their comeback slowly in the third, before exploding for 26 points in the fourth quarter. Western put up 14 points in the third quarter, while holding Symmes Valley to 11 to cut the lead to 37-27. Ferneau led the attack in that quarter, scoring seven of the 14 points with three buckets and a free throw. Tackett added a bucket and two more free throws. Beekman and Alyssa Marhoover each had a bucket as well.
Sensing the opportunity for victory, the Lady Indians outscored Symmes Valley 26-13 in that fourth quarter and went 10-of-12 from the foul line. Ferneau scored nine to lead the charge for the Lady Indians. Tackett followed with eight points, including the winning three-pointer with four seconds left on the clock. Beekman provided five points, while Taylor Grooms and Marhoover each had another bucket.
Western freshman Kenzi Ferneau ran the point and led the scoring charge with a game-high 20 points, while sophomore Taylor Grooms applied a lot of pressure on the defensive end for the Lady Indians. Tackett finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Both Tackett and Taylor Grooms handed out three assists. Ferneau, Marhoover, Beekman, and Jordyn Rittenhouse had six rebounds each. Beekman was the third player in double figures with 12 points.
With the win, Western improves to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. The Lady Indians will travel to Ironton St. Joseph on Monday.
SVHS - 8 18 11 13 - 50
WHS - 6 7 14 26 - 53
SYMMES VALLEY (50) — Jenna Malone 2 0 4-4 8, Payton Hunter 1 0 0-0 2, Meredith Humphrey 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Sells 5 2 2-2 18, Rachael Hayes 3 1 4-5 15, Lauren Wells 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 1 0 0-0 2, Hailee Littlejohn 2 0 0-0 4, Spring Ross 1 0 1-2 3, TOTALS 14 3 11-13 50.
WESTERN (53) — Brooklyn Tackett 3 1 3-6 12, Kenzi Ferneau 4 1 9-12 20, Alicia Francis 2 0 0-0 4, Jordyn Rittenhouse 0 0 0-2 0, Alyssa Marhoover 1 0 2-2 4, Chloe Beekman 4 0 4-8 12, Taylor Grooms 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 15 2 16-30 53.
