Playing a rare Friday evening volleyball game, the Eastern Lady Eagles lost a tough five-set battle with South Webster.
The visiting Lady Jeeps defeated Eastern 3-2 (22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 20-25, 17-15) in a closely contested contest.
On the net, Katie Newsome delivered 17 kills to lead the attack, followed by Addison Cochenour and Andee Lester with eight each. Skylar White added seven kills, followed by Chloe Dixon with four and Tiffany Burkitt with two. Lester also delivered two solo blocks.
White handed out 19 assists in the match, while Cochenour added 16. White led in digs as well with 22, followed by Newsome (20), Samantha Turner (18), Cochenour (11), Dixon (10), Lester (10), Mackenzie Greene (7) and Burkitt (4).
The Lady Eagles served 11 aces as a team, led by Lester who served 20-for-21 with three aces. Cochenour also served three aces, going 13-for-17. Newsome finished 35-for-40 in serve receive to lead the way there.
Eastern was set to play Valley on Tuesday evening, Sept. 3. The Lady Eagles will go to Notre Dame on Thursday evening and Federal Hocking on Saturday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.