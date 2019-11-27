With a strong core group of returning juniors to lead the way, the Waverly Lady Tigers are aiming for another successful season on the hardwood in the 2019-2020 season.
Waverly finished the 2018-2019 basketball season with an overall record of 13-10. The Lady Tigers also completed Southern Ohio Conference Division II play at 7-7.
The Lady Tigers will need to replace voids left by last year’s seniors — Kami Knight and Hailey Robinson. There are freshmen and sophomore members of the team who should be able to help with that situation.
“Kami, throughout her career, ran every spot for us from point guard to post player. She was athletic, could score, give assists and do it all,” said Bonifield. “Someone is going to have to fill Kami’s role, and to be honest, it may take a couple of people to fill that role. She left big shoes to fill.”
The lone freshman currently on the varsity roster, Kelli Stewart, is one of the Lady Tigers who Bonifield feels could help fill Kami Knight’s void.
“Kelli is a very athletic left-hander. She will help us,” said Bonifield. “Kelli reminds us of Kami. She can play multiple positions, and she can handle the basketball. She just has to get used to the varsity pace. Kelli has shown in scrimmages and in the summer that she could score. She is long and can guard people smaller or bigger than her.”
Although Stewart is currently the only freshman on the varsity roster, she has six additional classmates on the junior varsity roster who could potentially join her with varsity minutes as the season progresses.
“We think we are deep. We are dressing nine on varsity. That could change as the year goes on with the junior varsity girls getting more comfortable with our system,” said Bonifield. “We think all nine (varsity players) can contribute and help us out. That’s how we’ve been playing in the scrimmages.”
The other loss to graduation for Waverly was the presence of Hailey Robinson as the team’s outside shooter. Sophomore guard Delaney Tackett is the likely candidate to take that spot as a very strong outside shooter.
“Delaney will probably fill Hailey’s role. She can shoot,” said Bonifield. “If Delaney gets the confidence, the sky is the limit for her.”
Without a senior on the current roster, the leadership is expected to come from the junior class.
“I like the junior class,” said Bonifield. “I think they are ready for that (leadership) role as a group. I think they are going to be the ones who will step up and lead the way for the next two years.”
Those juniors include Zoiee Smith, Paige Carter, Carli Knight, Michaela Rhoads and Raelynn Dale.
“Zoiee and Carli have been playing and starting since their freshman year. They have been through the grind. They know what to expect. It is nice to have two guards like that that you can lean on and rely on,” said Bonifield. “That’s who we will look to early on in the season.”
Smith, who plays as the engine that drives the Lady Tigers forward, was the leading scorer last year, averaging 12 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, 4.3 assists per game and 1.5 steals per game. Smith’s ability to make passes to her teammates where they could score was crucial to Waverly’s success.
“Zoiee will be the one to set the table for everybody. It is nice to have someone who has been through the grind now for two years,” said Bonifield. “Zoiee knows exactly what we want offensively. She can get people in their spots, doesn’t get rattled, and can handle pressure. To be a great team, you have to have a great point guard, and we think we have one.”
Carli Knight has been a defensive leader for the past two years.
“What Carli brings is the way she talks on the court and the way she can play defense and change a game on the defensive end,” said Bonifield. “She is so athletic that you have to account for her on the offensive end. She can beat you to the basket on the backdoor cut or get there on a drive.”
Paige Carter has also started for the last two years, but her freshman year was played at Eastern High School. She returned to Waverly as a sophomore.
Carter provided 10.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 1.5 spg last year as a sophomore. She was the team’s leading rebounder.
“We are going to lean on Paige. She’s been through the grind for two varsity years. Paige plays with the effort you want on the offensive end. She is relentless. That’s what makes her a scorer and a rebounder,” said Bonifield. “We are trying to get her to play that way on the defensive end too. She can do it and has shown spurts of it. Her relentlessness and effort sets her apart.”
With all of their experience, Smith, Knight and Carter will be called upon to lead the way.
“When push comes to shove, we will look to those three until the others gain the experience,” said Bonifield.
“Our other two juniors — Michaela and Raelynn — have dressed varsity, but they have primarily been junior varsity players the last two years,” said Bonifield. “That changes this year. They put in their J.V. time. We don’t have any doubt that they are capable of helping us out. They are team players who will contribute whenever they are called upon.”
The sophomore group includes Delaney Tackett (mentioned previously), Lydia Brown and Sarah Thompson.
“Sarah is really coming on. She’s playing aggressively, getting rebounds and running the floor well. When she is playing confidently, she will be a force for us. We like how she is progressing,” said Bonifield.
“Lydia saw some minutes at the end of last year. She’s athletic, strong and can guard people bigger than her. She has the attitude of not backing down. Lydia will be fighting for a starting position. We like her attitude and what she brings. When she is on the floor, we all play harder because her intensity is contagious.”
With a young group that is eager to learn and improve, extra work has become normal.
“We’ve been working hard. Our practices have been longer this year because we have some new faces to implement into our system,” said Bonifield. “They’ve adapted to it and accepted it. They are talking and getting along together. The core is working together and playing for the betterment of the team.”
In his opinion, Bonifield feels Wheelersburg and Oak Hill will be the top teams in Division II of the Southern Ohio Conference.
“Wheelersburg did lose the Kallner girl, but they have the pieces coming back. Oak Hill returns everyone,” said Bonifield. “I think it will be even once you get past Burg and Oak Hill and will be a league where anybody can beat anybody. We know we have to compete night in and night out. It is a matter of growing as a team. Will we have enough growth to compete with the top teams?”
Bonifield’s coaching staff remains the same with Mark Hannah as the varsity assistant, Andrea Leeth as the junior varsity coach, and Jason Knight as a volunteer coach.
“Mark watches film, studies film and will be out scouting teams. It takes a lot off my plate in that regard. He is a great assistant,” said Bonifield. “Andrea is coaching the junior varsity team. She is helping the younger girls learn our plays and system. Jason has been an assistant for years and is a great help. We are all on the same page and want the same outcome.”
Bonifield is looking forward to seeing the strides that the Lady Tigers will make as they embark on the season.
“We are excited about this group. We will grow with this team,” said Bonifield. “We have pieces. We coaches have to put the pieces together as a whole. You can’t play in pieces. We are trying to learn and figure out what each of us can do in the best way we can do it.”
