To the casual soccer fan, the improvements that Western soccer program has made since day one would be apparent.
On Thursday evening in a Pike County battle with the hosting Piketon Redstreaks, Western and Piketon played to a 2-2 draw.
"We have improved dramatically," said Western coach Tim Remington. "This is a game that last year we lost 9-1 or 10-1. I have a feeling that they probably thought it would be similar tonight. We played extremely well. I'm very proud of my kids. We are very good defensively. Offensively, we are still working on it."
In fact, in the short history of matches between the two teams, Piketon picked up a 5-1 win in 2019 at PHS. Then in 2020, the two teams played twice with Piketon taking those victories by scores of 13-1 and 9-1.
Piketon faced the challenge of having just enough players to take the field due to various factors. An in-game injury took the Redstreaks down to 10 players. At times, they had to play with nine since there were no substitutes available.
"I made five different lineups today because at points I had different amounts of players available," said Piketon coach David Dean.
"With our boys, we said we had to stay focused, because everything was constantly changing. We didn't know how many players we were going to have on the field today, or who would play what positions. My boys are very flexible with having to play some different spot. I'm proud of how they played. We got down, but we didn't give up."
Piketon scored the first goal of the game on a corner kick with senior defender Sam Carrier using a header to put the ball in the net with 27:30 left in the opening half, 1-0.
"It was exciting to see a defensive guy (Carrier) run up on a corner kick and score," said Dean.
Just under five minutes later with 22:34 on the clock, Western senior Trey Satterfield evened the score, 1-1.
The Indians moved ahead 2-1 with 2:31 left in the opening half when freshman Tyler Kerns scored on an assist from senior Sean Kerns.
Western's Jared Reinsmith blocked a potential goal-scoring shot from Piketon's Dane Morgensen early in the second half. Piketon had another shot that sailed high. Western goalie Mikey Bennett recorded two more saves, before the Indians could get the ball out of the shadow of their own goal.
With about 25 minutes to play, Sean Kerns used his speed and maneuverability to get in position to fire a point-blank shot, but Piketon goalie Oren Harris secured the save. Harris made another save around 22:25, leading to what ended up being the final goal of the game.
With the Redstreaks working the ball close to the Western goal, Drake Beekman, who was playing in his first game of the year, took advantage. Beekman fired a straight shot that just slipped under Bennett's gloves and into the net with 22:09 left to create the 2-2 tie. That made the score even and left both teams fighting for the winning goal the rest of the game. Both Bennett and Harris added three more saves to their respective totals before time expired.
"Mikey Bennett played his first ever game in the goal for us. He did a great job. Mikey is going to be a great goalie. He has natural instincts and is very athletic. He is only a sophomore playing for the very first time," said Remington. "It was also his first time playing on turf, which is an adjustment. The ball took a hop that it wouldn't have taken in grass. We had a hard time adjusting to the turf for the first 10 or 15 minutes of the game tonight. The speed of the game is so much faster on turf than it is on grass."
With the loss, Western moves to 1-1-1 overall on the season. The future is bright as the enthusiasm for soccer at Western is very strong.
"Our biddy program this past summer really helped. We put in a lot of work," said Remington. "The kids put in a lot of work. I have a really good coaching staff assisting me (Jason Claytor, Andrew Bauer and Cody Remington). I'm happy with where we are at this point."
Dean, who became the Piketon Boys Head Coach this year after assisting last year, was very thrilled to see the growth at Western.
"Both teams played a very hard fought game. Western has improved so much. They had an awesome youth league this summer, and they're building a program the right way," said Dean. "It is exciting to see another school in the county building a soccer program. You are watching them do it, and you know in three or four years they are going to have this amazing program. So for me as a soccer person, it is so fun just watching them build a program."
Up next, Piketon is set to travel to Rock Hill Monday evening for an 8 p.m. game. Western is scheduled to return home to face New Boston on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
