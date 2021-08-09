As one of the first sports to officially begin the new school year, the Waverly Lady Tigers wasted little time recording their first tennis victory of 2021.
On Friday, Aug. 6, Waverly opened at home with a 4-1 triumph over Jackson.
"This was a solid match from all our players tonight," said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. "Jackson is a good team. That was a quality win!"
Leading the charge in No. 1 singles, senior Kayla Barker defeated Skylar Hatfield 6-2, 6-1. Barker has been honing her tennis skills for a long time, having worked Coach Matt Morrison ever since taking tennis lessons after her fifth grade year. He is looking forward to seeing how Barker does in her final high school season.
"Kayla has worked really hard this summer, adding some new shots and strategies to her game, and she used them well tonight," said Morrison. "She has put in a lot of time and deserves to go out with a bang this year at No. 1 singles. Kayla has started varsity since she was a freshman, so she has logged a lot of matches. It shows."
At No. 2 singles, Kaelyn Linn lost to Natalie Malone 2-6, 5-7. At No. 3 singles, Blossom Smith defeated Ivy Coleman 6-1, 6-0.
"On the other side of things, Blossom played her first ever real match tonight and did great! She’s been a nice surprise this year coming out," said Morrison. "She’s very coachable and has a lot of potential! It is not every day that someone picks up a racket and contributes right away like she has so far!"
The doubles teams also netted wins. The No. 1 crew of Greenlee Thacker and Sophie Thomas defeated Jillian Evans and Alex Bautista 6-3, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Maggie Harris and Maddy Davis defeated Josie Waugh and Mya Durmitt 6-3, 6-1.
"We have a lot of experience in doubles with Sophie, Greenlee, Maddy and Maggi Armstrong, and Maggie Harris … I feel like we have depth there this year with most of these girls having at least a year of varsity experience," said Morrison, who noted that it was a good overall match for the entire team.
Up next, the Lady Tigers head to Logan Elm Aug. 11.
