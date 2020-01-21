The Western Indians were in action Tuesday night as they took on the Ironton Saint Joseph Flyers. In a four-quarter battle, the Indians fell to the Flyers 75-73 in a high scoring affair.
“We came out flat and were trying to search for different ways to get us going. It took us till the fourth quarter to get us going. We tried all our defensive philosophies that we work on," said Western coach Doug Williams. "We’ve had that happen to us a couple of times this year — rest for three quarters and play one.
"We just went on a stretch where we won seven out of eight, and we were doing that a lot during that stretch. We just talked about going back to the old way where we feel like we can just show up and just kind of coast through and show up at the end of the game and win. And it didn’t work out tonight. We gave valiant effort to fight back from down 10, but they had the ball last and it didn’t work out for us."
Both Western and St. Joseph went on a pair of runs in the first quarter as the Flyers led 16-11 after the first. Western started the second quarter on a 5-0 run to tie the game at 16-16. St. Joe then countered back with an 8-0 run to make it 24-16, before a bucket by Broc Jordan cut the Flyer lead to 26-18 with 4:28 left. Western then outscored the Flyers 10-9 the rest of the half, as they trailed 35-28 heading to the locker room.
“We wanted to start out in man (man-to-man defense). They have a lot of shooters, and we wanted to make sure we didn’t give up open jump shots," said Williams. "We started in man and didn’t do a very good job. We were giving up too many jump shots, so we switched to some zones that we were planning on going to just because the man wasn’t working as well as we thought."
It was a high-scoring third quarter as both teams scored over 20 points. St. Joe would lead 61-49 heading to the final quarter. However, the Indians wouldn’t go away easily and continued to fight. Trailing by nine with just under five minutes to play, Reed Brewster would hit a three and cut the lead to 66-61. Then with 3:08 left to play in the game, Kolten Miller would connect on a pair of free throws and a triple to tie the game 68-68. After getting a defensive stop, Maveric Ferneau gave the Indians a 71-69 lead with just under two minutes to play.
St. Joseph would then tie the game with a bucket with 1:44 to play. The teams would then again trade buckets with just under 30 seconds to play, as the game would be tied 73-73. St. Joseph would score with just under five seconds left to play in the game as the Indians fell 75-73 in a hard-fought battle.
Statistically, it was a balanced scoring for the Indians, as Maveric Ferneau led the Indians with 19 points including five triples. Kolten Miller scored 13 while tallying three assists, and Broc Jordan was also in double figures scoring 12. Colton Montgomery scored nine points and had four assists, while Noah Whitt, Austin Beckett, and Shelden Richardson each scored five. Reed Brewster hit a triple, scoring three, and Coleman Gibson ended with eight rebounds.
“Our goal is to always be balanced, because I think balanced scoring is un-scoutable. It’s easy to scout one guy or two guys, and we just had that conversation that we have to understand that seven-out-of-eight winning streak did not come because one guy decided," said Williams.
"We have a leading scorer, and any quick hitters we run we try to get Ferneau or Jordan the ball; but at the same time, everything we run, if it’s guarded, has an option for somebody else. That’s the point. If they’re (the opponent) going to guard them (the guy with the ball), somebody else is open.”
Western looks to bounce back as they head to Portsmouth Clay to face the Panthers on Friday.
