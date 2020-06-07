Playing multiple positions in the defensive infield while producing in a strong manner in the batter's box can be difficult to do when juggling several different responsibilities among those positions.
However, Edgewood baseball product Alex Gavern did that all while improving during each season of his high school career.
The Trenton, Ohio native's versatility will certainly be a welcome addition to the baseball program at Shawnee State, where Gavern will certainly add to an already strong infield with his arrival beginning with the 2021 season.
"It's been a dream of mine to be able to play baseball at the highest level that I possibly could," Gavern said. "To be able to continue playing after high school makes me feel like my dreams are that much closer to being achieved."
A consistent contributor inside the Edgewood starting lineup in his junior season, Gavern improved from an individual that appeared in just nine games during his sophomore year to a guy that played in all 25 of the Cougars' contests as a junior in 2019. Gavern reached base 35 times and posted 23 hits in 76 official plate appearances, posting three doubles, 13 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 18 runs scored -- all while also making 10 appearances on the mound and going 2-0 with 17 strikeouts in 23-and-two-thirds innings of work. He was named Second-Team All-Southwest Ohio Conference for his efforts.
For his career at Edgewood, Gavern finished with a .310 batting average in 34 contests at Edgewood. He maintained his strong work athletically in other areas as well, including football, where he averaged 7.1 yards per carry and two touchdowns as a junior while playing as a reserve running back for the Cougars, who went 8-3 and made the OHSAA Division II Playoffs in Gavern's junior year. Additionally, Gavern also served as a student council representative during each of his four years at Edgewood.
"It was a brotherhood," Gavern said of his time playing baseball at Edgewood. "We all were buddies. We'd go out to eat, play pick up basketball and hang out at each others' houses. That's not even getting into all of the talent that we've had through the years. I was heartbroken when our coach told us that we wouldn't have a season this year, but having no season showed me that our team's bond was much deeper than baseball."
Gavern's athleticism and willingness to play multiple positions to his team's benefit wasn't lost on either Casey Claflin or Phil Butler. The pair made Gavern a priority early in the process, ultimately snatching the Southwestern Ohio native's commitment in late November 2019 due to their enthusiasm about the program and the friendly campus environment, as a whole.
"When I met (Casey) Claflin, he was very excited to sit down and talk with me," Gavern said. "I felt very welcomed. When I took the campus tour, I knew that SSU was the right place for me. It was very interesting to see all of the different buildings and how the different departments were set up. Meeting (Phil) Butler was a neat experience as well. When we talked, he seemed very happy that I came to watch practice and to learn more about what the program does on a day-to-day basis."
Wherever Gavern does end up playing at, the incoming SSU recruit's focus is simple -- to guide the Bears' program to newer heights on the baseball diamond.
"I want to graduate with a degree in psychology and I hope to contribute to the success of the baseball program," Gavern said. "We're here to compete and win."
