All-SOC Division I Softball 2021
FIRST TEAM: Claire Dettwiller, Notre Dame; Isabel Cassidy, Notre Dame; Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame; Megan Bazler, Clay; Preslee Lutz, Clay; Emily Estep, Symmes Valley; Kelsie Gothard, Symmes Valley; Ava Jenkins, Green; Jadelyn Lawson, New Boston; Mea Henderson, Western; Mia Caldwell, Sciotoville East.
SECOND TEAM: Ava Hassel, Notre Dame; Annie Dettwiller, Notre Dame; Shaley Munion, Clay; Kat Cochran, Clay; Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley; Cassie Williams, New Boston; Morgan Whitley, Western; Kasey Kimbler, Green; Peyton Johnson, Sciotoville East.
Player of the Year: Ava Jenkins, Green
Pitcher of the Year: Gwen Sparks, Notre Dame
Coach of the Year: Jeff “Odie” Estep, Symmes Valley
All-SOC Division II Softball 2021
FIRST TEAM: Boo Sturgill, Wheelersburg; Rylie Hughes, Wheelersburg; Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg; Gwen Messer, South Webster; Emma Bailey, South Webster; Zoiee Smith, Waverly; Suzzy Wall, Waverly; Sydney McDermott, Portsmouth West; Andi Blevins, Minford; Jaclyn Burchett, Northwest; Kailey Adkins, Oak Hill; Andee Lester, Eastern; Emilie Johnson, Valley.
SECOND TEAM: AndiJo Howard, Wheelersburg; Haley Myers, Wheelersburg; Bri Claxon, South Webster; Skylar Zimmerman, South Webster; Abbie Marshall, Waverly; Kate Rollins, Portsmouth West; Mackenzie Koverman, Minford; Alexia Throckmorton, Northwest; Brenna Davis, Oak Hill; Chloe' Dixon, Eastern; Taylor Cunningham, Valley.
Player of the Year: Macee Eaton, Wheelersburg
Pitcher of the Year: Sydney McDermott, Portsmouth West
Coach of the Year: Teresa Ruby, Wheelersburg
