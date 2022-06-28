WAVERLY, OHIO (June 24, 2022)– The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series and the Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Northern Series was in action at Atomic Speedway in Waverly on Friday evening for the opening night of the Atomic 100 weekend.
Devin Moran of Dresden would lead all thirty laps to grab the $5,000 victory with the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series and Adam Stricker of Batavia would lead all twenty laps on his way to the $1,500 to win Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Northern Series.
The victory by Moran would be his fifth career Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series victory and would come in the Tye Twarog owned Longhorn Chassis, Clements Race Engines powered entry with sponsorship from Tye Twarog Performance Parts, C&W Trucking, Big D’s Pizza, Tommy Pope Construction, M&M Painting and Construction, Accu-Force Dynos and Testers, Eddie’s Auto, and Muskingum County Speedway.
Stricker’s victory would be his first career Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Series victory and would aboard and Elite Chassis powered by a Bullock Race Engine with sponsorship from Able Air.
In the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series portion of the event, Devin Moran would take the race lead at the start, followed by Freddie Carpenter, Jacob Hawkins, Josh Rice, and Camaron Marlar.
The front five remained the same as Moran began working slower traffic on lap five as he was setting a torrid pace at the point. Moran would work lapped traffic perfectly and had lapped up to the eleventh place car when the only caution of the event would appear on lap 15 for a spin by Tristan Chamberlain in turn one.
The front five would remain the same on the restart, while R.J. Conley would challenge Marlar for the fifth position and would take the spot on lap 18. With Moran setting sail out front, fourth-place running Rice would begin to mount a charge to the front, taking the third position from Hawkins on lap 21 and Rice would drive past Carpenter for second two circuits later on lap 23.
Rice would rim-ride the track and run down Moran and be right on Moran’s back bumper as the duo received the white flag. Rice would make his move entering turn three and would fire a slider at Moran and take the lead, but would make contact with turn four retaining wall and Moran would slip back under Rice and see the checkered flag first by 0.193 seconds over Rice, with Hawkins finishing third, while R.J. Conley and Camaron Marlar would complete the top five. Rod Conley would finish sixth, followed by Jared Hawkins, Kirk Phillips, Todd Brennan, and Carpenter.
Adam Stricker would grab the lead at the start of the Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Northern Series feature event, as he and second-place Cole Falloway would immediately pull away from Dave Pinkerton, Spencer Flowers, and Jason Montgomery.
Stricker would maintain about a one second advantage over Falloway throughout the event and would survive a late-race caution with three laps remaining to take the victory, with Falloway coming home second and Pinkerton finishing third. Montgomery would get around Flowers after the late-race restart to finish fourth, while Flowers completed the top five. The remainder of the top ten would be J.P. Roberts, Dustin Sword, Seth Daniels, Seth Chaney, and Miles Cook, Jr.
The next event for the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series was at Atomic Speedway on Saturday June 25 for the final night of the Atomic 100 weekend, paying $10,000 to win. The next event for the Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Northern Series was at Atomic Speedway on Saturday June 25, paying $1,500 to win. See accompanying story for those results.
For more information about the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series or Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series, please contact Chris Tilley at (828) 361-5981 or visit the tour’s webpage at www.IMDIRT.net (Super Late Models), www.IMOPENWHEEL.net (Open Wheel Modifieds), or visit the tour page Iron-Man Racing Series on Facebook and Iron-Man Series (@CTPROMOTE) on Twitter.
Official Summary of Results
Feature Results for Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series Atomic 100 Weekend Opener at Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH on Friday June 24, 2022
1. Devin Moran-Dresden, Oh.
2. Josh Rice-Verona, Ky.
3. Jacob Hawkins-Fairmont, West Va.
4. R.J. Conley-Wheelersburg, Oh.
5. Camaron Marlar-Winfield, Tenn.
6. Rod Conley-Wheelersburg, Oh.
7. Jared Hawkins-Fairmont, West Va.
8. Kirk Phillips-Ashland, Ky.
9. Todd Brennan-Zanesville, Oh.
10. Freddie Carpenter-Parkersburg, West Va.
11. Tristan Chamberlain-Richmond, Ind.
12. Lucas Crooks-Grayson, Ky.
13. Austin Lay-Walton, Ky.
14. Vern LeFevers-Cincinnati, Oh.
15. Travis Carr-Stoutsville, Oh.
16. Dave Hornikel-Mansfield, Oh.
17. Michael Chilton-Salvisa, Ky.
18. Zach Hill-Red Horse, West Va.
19. Ralph Withem-Athens, Oh.
Did Not Start-Clint Keenan-Pataskala, Oh.
Time of Race: 13 minutes, 29 seconds
Margin of Victory: 0.193 seconds
Yellow Flags: One (lap 15)
Red Flags: None
Lap Leaders: Devin Moran 1-30
Entries: 20
E-Z-GO Time Trials Top Qualifier: Devin Moran 13.090 seconds
Provisional Starters: None
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race One Finish (8 laps/all transfer): Devin Moran, Freddie Carpenter, Michael Chilton, Kirk Phillips, Lucas Crooks, Vern LeFevers, Clint Keenan
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race Two Finish (8 laps/all transfer): Josh Rice, Jared Hawkins, Rod Conley, Tristan Chamberlain, Todd Brennan, Travis Carr, Austin Lay
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race Three Finish (8 laps/all transfer): Jacob Hawkins, Camaron Marlar, R.J. Conley, Dave Hornikel, Zach Hill, Ralph Withem
Feature Results for the Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Northern Series at Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH on Friday June 24, 2022
1. Adam Stricker-Batavia, Oh.
2. Cole Falloway-Owensboro, Ky.
3. Dave Pinkerton-Waverly, Oh.
4. Jason Montgomery-Jackson, Oh.
5. Spencer Flowers-Grove City, Oh.
6. J.P. Roberts-Gallipolis, Oh.
7. Dustin Sword-Washington Courthouse, Oh.
8. Seth Daniels-Jackson, Oh.
9. Seth Chaney-Chillicothe, Oh.
10. Miles Cook, Jr.-Wheelersburg, Oh.
11. Brian Wilburn-Portsmouth, Oh.
12. Brian Whiteman-New Plymouth, Oh.
13. Blake Sheets-Waverly, Oh.
14. Brad Stone-Athens, Oh.
15. Steve Clemmons-Chillicothe, Oh.
16. Shawn Donahue-Athens, Oh.
Time of Race: 9 minutes, 19 seconds
Margin of Victory: 0.903 seconds
Yellow Flags: One (lap 18)
Red Flags: None
Lap Leaders: Adam Stricker 1-20
Entries: 16
E-Z-GO Time Trials Top Qualifier: Adam Stricker 14.691 seconds
Provisional Starters: None
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat One Finish (8 laps/all transfer): Adam Stricker, Spencer Flowers, Dustin Sword, Seth Daniels, Steve Clemmons, Miles Cook, Jr., Seth Chaney, Shawn Donahue
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Two Finish (8 laps/all transfer): Cole Falloway, Dave Pinkerton, Jason Montgomery, J.P. Roberts, Brian Whiteman, Blake Sheets, Brad Stone, Brian Wilburn
