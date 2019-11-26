#;Name;Grade;Height

1;Kelli Stewart;5'10";9

2;Carli Knight;5'7";11

12;Michaela Rhoads;5'5";11

14;Lydia Brown;5'9";10

22;Raelynn Dale;5'9";11

23;Delaney Tackett;5'7";10

24;Zoiee Smith;5'6";11

40;Sarah Thompson;6'0";10

55;Paige Carter;5'8";11

Head Coach: John Bonifield

Assistant Coaches: Jason Knight, Mark Hannah, Andrea Leeth

Load comments