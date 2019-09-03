From the very beginning of the high school golf season, the Piketon Redstreaks have shown that they plan to be a contender in the Scioto Valley Conference.
When the SVC held a nine-hole practice round at Crown Hill on Aug. 13, the Redstreaks showed their strengths, winning it with a team score of 171 to edge the defending champion Unioto Shermans by five strokes (176). Team scores behind Piketon and Unioto in that practice battle included Southeastern (192), Zane Trace (197), Westfall (215), Paint Valley (235) and Adena (244). Huntington did not have enough golfers for a team score.
Individually, Unioto’s Ty Shobelock took medalist honors with a 37. Piketon senior Denzel Endicott was right behind him with a 40 to lead the Redstreaks and finish with the second-best score in the match. Behind Endicott, Owen Armstrong added a 41, Logan Cummins shot 42, and Christian Horn added a 48. Rounding out the scores for Piketon were Chance Skaggs (52) and Jesse Barlow (56).
When the teams returned to Crown Hill on Aug. 19 for the first official SVC golf match, Unioto avenged the earlier loss, winning with a team score of 173. Piketon followed as the runner-up team at 183. Third belonged to Zane Trace five strokes back at 188. Southeastern (202), Westfall (203), Adena (213) and Paint Valley (221) completed the scoring.
Individually, Schobelock took medalist honors again with a 39, followed by Southeastern’s Joel Richendollar at 41. Leading the way for Piketon was Owen Armstrong with a 42, followed by Denzel Endicott (44), Logan Cummins (45), and Christian Horn (52). Completing the scoring were Chance Skaggs (54) and Jesse Barlow (55). Armstrong’s 42 placed him fourth overall in the individual standings, while Endicott was sixth and Cummins was ninth.
The Redstreaks bounced right back in the second league match of the year, which was played at the Pickaway Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 29. There Piketon took the team title with a 167, edging Unioto by one stroke at 168. That creates a tie at the top of the league standings for the two teams after two complete matches. Completing the team scoring at Pickaway Country Club were Southeastern (175), Zane Trace (186), Paint Valley (204), Westfall (204), Adena (207).
Unioto’s Ty Schobelock and Southeastern’s Aaron Evans shared co-medalist honors, as each shot 38. For Piketon, Endicott was one stroke away from getting into that mix, finishing with a 39 to lead his team. Owen Armstrong followed with a 41, Logan Cummins added a 42, and Christian Horn shot 45. Jesse Barlow (50) and Chance Skaggs (55) completed the scoring for PHS.
On Saturday, the Piketon Redstreaks returned to action in the 18-hole Westfall Invitational, which was played at Crown Hill. Led by senior Denzel Endicott who was medalist with the top score of 74, Piketon finished fourth overall in the 18-hole competition with a score of 359.
Warren won the team title with a score of 330 followed by Marietta at 332. Athens claimed third at 353, ahead of Piketon’s 359. Bloom-Carroll was a close fifth at 360, followed by Gallia Academy (374), Alexander (380), Logan Elm (382), Zane Trace (385), Jackson (386), Circleville (394), Amanda-Clearcreek (423), Westfall (436), Adena (461), and Vinton County (468).
Individually for Piketon behind Endicott’s 74, Logan Cummins shot 89, Chance Skaggs carded 97, Owen Armstrong turned in 99, and Christian Horn completed it with a 101.
The SVC golf match at Dogwood Hills, which was scheduled for Aug. 27, was rained out. It has been moved to Sept. 12. The next SVC match is set for Thursday, Sept. 5 at Valley Vista.
