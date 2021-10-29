Scioto Valley Conference All-League Volleyball Team 2021-2022

All-League: Westfall senior Marissa Mullins, Southeastern senior Lexie Lockwood, Zane Trace junior Lexi Scott, Adena senior Ellie Harper, Huntington senior Megan Steele, Huntington senior Allison Bayse, Paint Valley senior Olivia Smith Southeastern senior Hannah Lougheed, Adena senior Jenna Martin, Westfall senior Claire Latham, Zane Trace senior Emily Allen, Adena senior Camryn Carroll, Unioto junior Sophie Coleman, Unioto senior Ava Eldridge, Zane Trace junior Gracie McCullough, Adena senior Makaela Lovely.

Honorable Mention: Makenna Lovely and Sydney Foglesong of Adena, Harmony Henneberger and Carly Dyer of Huntington, Averi McFadden and Abbi Stanforth of Paint Valley, Jazz Lamerson and Savannah McNelly of Piketon, Alexis Bailes and Audrey Scott of Southeastern, Carissa Wheeler and Ella Cutright of Unioto, Hailey Young and Madi Brown of Westfall, Kinley May and Alexis Farley of Zane Trace. 

Player of the Year: Westfall senior Marissa Mullins

Defensive Player of the Year: Southeastern senior Lexie Lockwood

League Champions: Adena (13-1)

Coach of the Year: Laura Smith (Adena)

Reserve Champions: Adena

Junior High League Champion: Adena

JH Tournament Champion: Adena

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments