In the second game of Monday night’s SVC/SOC Tip-off Monday night, the hosting Western Lady Indians took on the Piketon Lady Redstreaks.
Forcing 16 first half turnovers and using a balanced scoring attack, the Lady Redstreaks earned a 42-18 victory.
“We want to be an uptempo pressure kind of team, because we feed off that, especially on offense,” said Piketon coach Jason Taylor. “First half was tempo and we scored points. Third quarter, we slowed it down and had trouble scoring so we really want to get uptempo.”
Piketon forced multiple turnovers and jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. After a three by Addison Johnson and baskets by Kennedy Jenkins and Jazzlyn Lamerson Piketon would lead 17-1 after the opening frame.
Piketon continued their uptempo attack in the second quarter as they would lead 33-1 at the half.
“We’re going to make teams adjust to us and that’s our goal this year to make teams adjust to what we do. We want to be the ones that force what we want to do on teams,” said Taylor.
Western outscored the Redstreaks 8-6 in the third quarter. The Indians first basket of the game came with 5:26 left in the quarter as Kenzie Ferneau connected on a triple. Piketon would lead 39-9 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was the highest scoring quarter of the night for the Indians while it was the lowest scoring quarter for the Redstreaks. Jordyn Rittenhouse connected on a triple and Breleigh Tackett hit a pair of free throws to lead the Indians in the frame. Danika Ritchie added a bucket and Olivia Farmer connected on a free throw for the Redstreaks in the fourth.
Statistically for Piketon, Lamerson led the way with 17 points and 5 steals. Jenkins scored 6 points and had a pair of rebounds. Addison and Abrial Johnson each finished with 5 points. Ali Taylor had 2 points along with 5 rebounds and Laney Brown had 2 points. Olivia Farmer had 5 rebounds, while Natalie Cooper finished with 4 rebounds.
The Redstreaks were 17-45 from the field and connected on a pair of triples. Piketon was 4-6 from the free throw line and finished with 34 rebounds. The Redstreaks had 11 steals and turned it over 15 times.
Statistically for the Indians, Ferneau finished with 5 points and 3 rebounds. Jordyn Rittenhouse connected on a trifecta scoring 3 points. Breleigh Tacket had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Macie Colburn had 1 point along with 3 rebounds. Kerrigan Marhoover finished with 4 rebounds.
Western was 5-36 from the field and hit three triples. The Indians were 5-17 from the line and finished the game with 19 rebounds, 6 of them being offensive.
Piketon will battle with Eastern at 6 p.m. on Tuesday while Western will take on Huntington in the 8 p.m. game.
