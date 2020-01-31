After falling behind in the opening quarter of play at Valley, the Eastern Eagles could never rally ahead Friday night, suffering a 59-40 loss.
The Indians went ahead 12-6 after the opening quarter and used that momentum to produce 21 points in the second quarter. The Eagles countered with 12 points and found themselves behind 33-18 at the break.
Returning to the floor for the third quarter, the Indians put up 14 points, while Eastern managed 10. By the end of the frame, Valley was ahead 47-28.
The final quarter saw the two teams play evenly, as each added 12 points.
Valley was led by George Arnett with 19 points, followed by Kayden Mollette with 15 and Mason Zaler with 11. For Eastern, Hunter Cochenour and Neil Leist each finished with eight points, followed by Chase Carter with seven points.
With the loss, Eastern falls to 6-12 overall and 3-10 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
