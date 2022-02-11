THE PLAINS— Joe Burrow, Athens' prodigal son, did not need all four quarters to prove his prowess to the 2012 Waverly Tigers football team.
Just how dominate was Burrow that September evening in The Plains? Let's just say if he repeats it during Sunday's Super Bowl, many will either turn the channel or just stay tuned for the commercials.
As now Tigers head coach Chris Crabtree reflects, the two teams were at different stages ten years ago. Waverly would go onto to a 2-8 season, while Athens went 11-2, won its conference, and made it to the third round of the playoffs.
Crabtree became the head coach in the 2013-2014 season, but that day he had the unenviable position of serving as the Tigers' defensive coordinator.
"In that regard, it was a bit of a nightmare to prepare to play against those guys," he said during a Thursday interview.
Now dawning the orange and black with the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow's four throwing touchdowns and 300-plus yards of scrimmage led the Athens Bulldogs to a decisive 67-14 victory.
As dominate as Burrow was, Crabtree said the Bulldogs as a whole was a formidable opponent. Over the course of his three years as a starter, Athens went 37-4 and made it all the way to the 2014 OHSAA Division III State Championship before losing in a 56-52 barnburner to Central Catholic.
The primary benefactor of the air barrage was senior Tyler McIntosh, who piled up 13 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow connected with McIntosh on touchdowns of 28 and 22 yards, with Adam Luehrman and Skylar Schawarzel adding touchdown catches of 8 and 45 yards respectively.
Before he handed the ball off to Joe Mixon, Burrow gave the ball off to running backs Trae Williams and Heath Wiseman. The Bulldogs' duo crossed the end zone five times collectively and had more than 200 rushing yards. The quarterback himself ran the ball eight times for 47 yards.
The scoring for the Tigers came from quarterback Trevon Bolin's 22-yard connection with Paul Underwood, which cut the Athen's advantage to 21-7. Dillon Murray ran it in from 19 yards out early in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs' lead had grown to 54-7 by then.
In the years since, it has been the Tigers coming closer to emulating the storied success of the Bulldogs. Waverly has rattled off five consecutive winning seasons dating back to 2017, adding a Southern Ohio Conference championship and a 2019 revenge 30-27 victory over Athens along the way.
They still haven't reached that level and that's where Crabtree wants to see his team next.
"We've been to the playoffs about six years in a row and won a few key playoff games here and there," he said. "We haven't reached the caliber that they had reached at that time."
On Sunday, Burrow will look to bring home the first Super Bowl for the Cincinnati Bengals against the favored Los Angeles Rams.
Already taking down higher seeded teams like the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs already on this playoff run, Crabtree said the southern Ohio quarterback's journey to this point should serve as motivation for his team as they prepare for the 2022 season.
From riding the pine through most of his Ohio State career to his meteoric rise to Heisman and National Champion at Louisiana State University; and now more recently battling back from a torn ACL during his 2020 NFL rookie season, Burrow needed to persevere to get where he is today: on the precipice of the Lombardi trophy.
"He's going to do whatever he needs to do to make himself better," said Crabtree. "For our guys to see his accomplishments and see how he leads by example, I think he's a great role model for kids in this area and really all areas."
"To see someone from southern Ohio reach that level is pretty awesome."
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
