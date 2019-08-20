Towards the end of the 2018-2019 school year and throughout the summer, administrators from Scioto Valley Local Schools (Piketon) got hard at work planning and coming up with ideas for a turf football field as well as new facilities for the upcoming sports year.
After a long summer of hard work and preparations, a once thought of dream turned into reality. On Friday night, Piketon held its annual "Meet the Team Night", as well as a ribbon cutting ceremony prior to the Redstreaks' football scrimmage with Minford. Members of the school board and administrators who helped make everything happen were honored and cut the ribbon to officially open up the new turf field.
Redstreak fans were then able to meet junior high and high school fall sports teams as well as the Rockin’ Redstreaks Marching Band. After the Redstreaks scrimmage with the Falcons, we caught up with Piketon Football Head Coach Tyler Gullion as well as a few players to talk about the experience they had for the first time on the field.
“It was awesome. It was a great atmosphere, good crowd and everyone came up to the opening ceremony. (I'm) happy to be out here; our district did awesome getting all of this ready and going. It's just amazing,” Gullion said.
Defensive back Connor Galloway stated, “I thought it went pretty nice. It came together a lot from last year, but we still have a lot of work left to do,” when asked about the scrimmage.
Bryce Wooldridge didn't do as well as he planned (on the field) but had an enjoyable experience.
"It was a pretty good experience. It’s my first year playing football. The turf is really nice, nice to run on, and (it) feels like you run a lot faster. I didn’t do as well as I planned today, but we did well as a team.”
Johnny Burton caught a touchdown pass in the scrimmage and stated the turf was “fun to play on, pretty nice, and (they had) a nice crowd.”
As well as the new field, Piketon will be building a new athletic building for fall, winter and spring sports to use. It will include new locker rooms for the home and visiting teams, as well as a new weight room. Although a completion date has not been set yet, it is hoped to be open by the following football season.
