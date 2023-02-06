Playing Friday night and Saturday afternoon varsity basketball contests, the Piketon Redstreaks suffered a pair of losses over the weekend.
On Friday, the Redstreaks entertained the Paint Valley Bearcats in a Scioto Valley Conference matchup, suffering a 65-31 loss.
The middle quarters were the best for the Redstreaks. After falling behind 16-5 in the opening quarter, the Redstreaks rallied to score 12 points in the second and 12 more in the third. But Paint Valley put the game away by outscoring Piketon 14-2 in the final eight minutes.
For Piketon, Gabe Lamerson led the way with nine points, followed by Brent McGuire with eight points. For the visiting Bearcats, Dax Estep finished his night with 17 points, followed by Braylon Robertson and Carson Free with 12 points each. Cavan Cooper added 10 points.
On Saturday, it was a quick turnaround as the Redstreaks traveled to Leesburg Fairfield to square off with the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs in the Chad Hodson Classic. There the Redstreaks fell 67-37.
The Mustangs outscored Piketon in every quarter, going up 16-9 after the first eight minutes. They extended the lead to 33-19 by halftime, and then 46-30 at the end of the third quarter.
For the Redstreaks in the 67-37 loss, McGuire led the way by scoring 14 points. Owen Armstrong, Garrett Legg and Declan Davis each added six points.
Lynchburg-Clay was balanced with four players in double figures, led by Chisman with 15.
On Tuesday, the Redstreaks (5-14, 3-9 SVC) took on the Huntington Huntsmen in Waverly’s campus gymnasium on the hill. Huntington has been playing home games at Waverly since the gym was damaged by flooding over Christmas break. The Streaks will travel to Westfall on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.