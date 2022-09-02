Eastern picked up back-to-back varsity volleyball victories in a 2-5 start to the season.

On Thursday, Aug. 25 (previously reported in the Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 edition of the Pike County News Watchman), the Lady Eagles defeated New Boston 3-0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-19).

