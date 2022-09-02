Eastern volleyball players Lydia Park and Madison Shuler embrace Shirley Helton after presenting her with flowers in memory of the late Danny Helton, her husband, who lost his battle with cancer over the summer. The Aug. 25 match was a night that Eastern honored the Helton family and student-athlete Sheyenne Montgomery.
The Eastern volleyball teams gather for a group photo with Sheyenne Montgomery and Helton family members who were present for the “#HeltonStrong #MontgomeryStrong” match that honored both families.
photos By Mandy Day
Eastern volleyball players Lydia Park and Madison Shuler embrace Shirley Helton after presenting her with flowers in memory of the late Danny Helton, her husband, who lost his battle with cancer over the summer. The Aug. 25 match was a night that Eastern honored the Helton family and student-athlete Sheyenne Montgomery.
By Mandy Day
The entire Eastern volleyball team gathers around Sheyenne Montgomery for hugs after presenting Montgomery with flowers prior to the Aug. 25 contest.
By Mandy Day
Members of the Eastern volleyball team head across the court to present flowers to Shirley Helton and Sheyenne Montgomery.
By Mandy Day
Eastern Head Volleyball Coach Rhyanna Knauff speaks to the crowd about honoring the family of Danny Helton and Sheyenne Montgomery.
Eastern picked up back-to-back varsity volleyball victories in a 2-5 start to the season.
On Thursday, Aug. 25 (previously reported in the Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 edition of the Pike County News Watchman), the Lady Eagles defeated New Boston 3-0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-19).
It was a special night dubbed “#HeltonStrong #MontgomeryStrong” as the Eastern volleyball program recognized student Sheyenne Montgomery and the family of the late Danny Helton.
More information was provided by Eastern coach Rhyanna Knauff.
“Danny Helton has been a part of the Eastern volleyball program for as long as I can remember. He and his wife, Shirley Helton, have been some of the most dedicated fans. Both of their daughters, Tessie (Helton) Malone and Jessica (Helton) White have been through our program, both as athletes and coaches,” s Knauff said.
“Jessica is currently our JV coach. Their granddaughter (Shirley and Danny’s), Skylar White, has also been through the programs as both an athlete and an assistant coach. Another granddaughter of theirs, Rylee Helton, has also been a dedicated fan and helped the coaching staff last season. They’ve had many other family members be a part of our program, too. There isn’t an Eastern volleyball game that I don’t remember them both attending.
“This past summer, Danny lost his battle to cancer. We honored him with a moment of silence. Shirley, Tessie, and Jessica were all in attendance as well as their families and other family members.”
Sheyenne Montgomery would have been on the Eastern volleyball team for the 2022 season, but she was unable to start after fighting a battle with cancer.
“Sheyenne Montgomery was also honored at Thursday night’s game. She is a current student-athlete at Eastern who was diagnosed with cancer last school year,” Knauff said.
“A knee injury during basketball season ended up being a blessing in disguise as they caught the cancerous mass early and were able to treat it. She is now in remission, doing physical therapy, and is cancer-free. We are hoping to see her back on the volleyball court soon.”
In the varsity match, Alexis Clark and Gracie Fox led the charge on the net with seven kills each, followed by Megan Nickell and Laken Gullett with five each.
Lydia Park was 17-for-17 serving with four aces. Gullett followed by going 14-for-15 with three aces. Gullett also handed out 14 assists while Kelsey Poorman produced 12. Park was 18-for-18 in serve receive.
Nickell led the team in digs with 14, followed by Park with 12 and Poorman with nine. Madison Shuler, Kelsey Helphenstine and Gullett added eight each.
On Monday evening, Aug. 29, the Lady Eagles picked up their first Southern Ohio Conference Division II victory, defeating Oak Hill 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-22).
Kelsey Poorman led the way in kills, finishing with nine. She was followed by Madison Shuler and Megan Nickell, who finished with seven each. Shuler and Alexis Clark each had a block.
Laken Gullett finished 15-for-17 serving with three aces, while Lydia Park was 16-for-16 with three aces. Gullett also added 14 digs and provided 14 assists. Poorman had seven assists, followed by Clark with two, and Shuler and Helphenstine with one each.
Poorman also had 13 digs and led the way in serve receive, going 17-for-18. Nickell added 12 digs, while Park contributed nine.
Eastern suffered a pair of 3-0 defeats to South Webster and Valley to wrap up the week.
The Lady Eagles will play three straight matches, beginning on Tuesday at Wheelersburg. A contest at Portsmouth Clay will follow Wednesday before they return home to take on Portsmouth West Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.