Grayson, KY – Although both Knights teams competed hard, they just couldn’t avoid getting stung by the Allen University YellowJackets. The women lost by eight (76-84) and the men dropped their game by nine (98-89).
The KCU women put four in double figures led by Savannah Anderson’s near double-double of 14 pts and nine rebs. She was also credited with two blocks, one steal, and three assists for her evening efforts. Also reaching the double-digit plateau was the duo of Jenna Blakley and Anna Keeton as they but had 13 pts. With the final member of the group being Sydney Foster and her 11 points.
Likewise, the men also had four reach double digits with Connor Maddox dropping 31 pts on the YellowJackets in just 27+ minutes of playing time. He hit on 10-17 from the field and an amazing 7-11 from three-point land in addition to going 4-5 from the charity stripe. Next in line was Cardinal Brown’s 19 pts on 4-6 shooting and 11-16 in free throws. The final two to make it are Colle Gilliland’s with 13 pts and a team-leading eight rebs and Owens Crawford with 11.
Neither Knights squads have much time to recover as they welcome Union College to the Damron Hall of Champions on Wednesday with another men’s/women’s basketball doubleheader. Game times are set for 5:30/7:30 with the women starting the evening’s play.
@GoKnightsWBB
@GoKnightsMBB
@AACsports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.