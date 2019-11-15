Grayson, KY – Although both Knights teams competed hard, they just couldn’t avoid getting stung by the Allen University YellowJackets. The women lost by eight (76-84) and the men dropped their game by nine (98-89).

The KCU women put four in double figures led by Savannah Anderson’s near double-double of 14 pts and nine rebs. She was also credited with two blocks, one steal, and three assists for her evening efforts. Also reaching the double-digit plateau was the duo of Jenna Blakley and Anna Keeton as they but had 13 pts. With the final member of the group being Sydney Foster and her 11 points.

Likewise, the men also had four reach double digits with Connor Maddox dropping 31 pts on the YellowJackets in just 27+ minutes of playing time. He hit on 10-17 from the field and an amazing 7-11 from three-point land in addition to going 4-5 from the charity stripe. Next in line was Cardinal Brown’s 19 pts on 4-6 shooting and 11-16 in free throws. The final two to make it are Colle Gilliland’s with 13 pts and a team-leading eight rebs and Owens Crawford with 11.

Neither Knights squads have much time to recover as they welcome Union College to the Damron Hall of Champions on Wednesday with another men’s/women’s basketball doubleheader. Game times are set for 5:30/7:30 with the women starting the evening’s play.

