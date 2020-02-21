Wrapping up the 2019-2020 basketball season with a pair of make-up league games this past week, the Waverly Lady Tigers finished the year with an overall record of 12-11 and 7-9 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play.
The Lady Tigers suffered a pair of close defeats to Scioto County teams, dropping their battle at Valley on Monday night 48-41 and falling at Northwest 44-40 on Thursday evening.
In both games, a slow start forced the Lady Tigers to try and come from behind.
In Monday’s battle, Waverly scored just four points with Kelli Stewart and Zoiee Smith each adding two. In contrast, Valley scored 12 to take an early hold. Both teams picked up the scoring in the second quarter, but once again, the Lady Indians held the advantage. Valley put up 15 points and held Waverly to eight, going up 27-12.
“We didn’t have any rhythm offensively in the first half and struggled with their size in the post,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. “In the second half, we increased our pressure and played with better effort. We just waited too long to start playing our style of basketball.”
Coming out of the break, Waverly’s defense started to work, limiting the Lady Indians to just two points in the third quarter. Offensively, the Lady Tigers put up nine points, trimming the lead back to single digits 29-21.
The final quarter saw both teams pick up the pace. The Lady Tigers generated 20 points, but the Lady Indians nearly matched that output with 19. Carli Knight led Waverly by scoring 11 of those points, including a pair of three-point plays and a three-pointer. In the end, Waverly fell by seven, 48-41.
Knight led Waverly with 13 points and six steals. Zoiee Smith added 10 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals. Paige Carter had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kelli Stewart added four points and seven rebounds. Sarah Thompson scored two points and secured a team-high 10 rebounds. Lydia Brown added two points and three rebounds.
“Carli’s pressure was tremendous, and it kicked started us in the third quarter. Paige, Sarah, and Kelli did a much better job rebounding and out-letting the ball in the second half to help us get into transition,” said Bonifield.
“Zoiee in the open floor is exciting. She can find the open person or finish around the rim. Overall, our play in the first half put us behind and it was too much for us to overcome.”
On Thursday night, the Lady Tigers returned to Scioto County to square off with the Northwest Lady Mohawks, suffering another close loss by a score of 44-40.
The Lady Tigers struggled to get their offense going at the start. Zoiee Smith connected on a three-pointer, while Kelli Stewart split a pair of free throws. Defensively, the Lady Tigers kept the Lady Mohawks from scoring much, and the two teams went into the second quarter tied at 4-4.
The second quarter was also low scoring for Waverly, but Northwest was able to pick up the pace. Zoiee Smith scored all six points for the Lady Tigers, while the Lady Mohawks spread the ball around. At the half, Waverly was behind 16-10.
“We seem to make it a habit lately of falling behind early and then making a comeback in the second half,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield. “I love the way this team fights and competes. They show a lot of heart and grit and play until the final buzzer.”
The third quarter saw the Lady Tigers bounce back and outscore Northwest 13-7. Carli Knight led the way with four points, Michaela Rhoads and Smith each hit a three-pointer, Paige Carter added a bucket, and Kelli Stewart contributed a free throw. The game was tied 23-23 going to the fourth quarter.
The Lady Mohawks won the fourth quarter and ultimately the game, outscoring Waverly 21-17 to win 44-40. Smith led Waverly’s offense, providing seven of the 17 points. Rhoads and Stewart each produced three points, while Thompson Carter had two points each.
Smith led Waverly with 19 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
“Zoiee had another all-around great game. She knocked down a couple of threes against their zone and had some pinpoint assists,” said Bonifield. “Her court vision and knowledge of the game is superb.”
Rhoads finished with six points and a steal. Kelli Stewart added five points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Carli Knight produced 4 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Paige Carter had four points, six rebounds and two steals. Sarah Thompson added two points and eight rebounds.
“Carli worked her tail off again on the defensive end and running the floor. Her quickness and length gives offensive players problems. Paige, Sarah, and Kelli gave us great effort inside and rebounded the ball well. They have learned to play together and feed off each other,” said Bonifield.
“Now it’s time to get away from basketball for a little bit and play something (another sport) in the spring. The future is exciting with everyone returning on our roster. For us to take the next step, players will need to put in the time working on weaknesses. Nothing replaces hard work and commitment.”
