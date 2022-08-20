Austin-Gullion

Piketon coach Tyler Gullion watches senior quarterback Alan Austin cut and gain yardage during the first half of Friday night's 14-12 victory over Goshen. It was Gullion's 100th career win as a coach. 

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Piketon head coach Tyler Gullion earned his 100th career coaching victory Friday night as his Redstreak football team scored a late touchdown to come from behind to defeat the visiting Goshen Warriors 14-12.

“One hundred wins ... that’s special and that’s not just me ... all my coaches who have been with me through the years: Coach (Mark) Rockwell, Coach (Steve) Chester, Coach (Chris) Pfeifer, Coach (JB) Berry has been there a long time, Coach Wright, Coach Pops (Ian Popeye Montgomery) and Coach (Gabe) Birkhimer, and the fans and administration I thought I’d get to one hundred wins a lot quicker, but they were patient with us. It's pretty special but it’s not an individual, it's a team effort," said Gullion about the accomplishment.

