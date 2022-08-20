Piketon head coach Tyler Gullion earned his 100th career coaching victory Friday night as his Redstreak football team scored a late touchdown to come from behind to defeat the visiting Goshen Warriors 14-12.
“One hundred wins ... that’s special and that’s not just me ... all my coaches who have been with me through the years: Coach (Mark) Rockwell, Coach (Steve) Chester, Coach (Chris) Pfeifer, Coach (JB) Berry has been there a long time, Coach Wright, Coach Pops (Ian Popeye Montgomery) and Coach (Gabe) Birkhimer, and the fans and administration I thought I’d get to one hundred wins a lot quicker, but they were patient with us. It's pretty special but it’s not an individual, it's a team effort," said Gullion about the accomplishment.
It was a game ruled by strong defense, as the Redstreaks and Warriors combined for 26 points.
“Defensively we played pretty well tonight. We gave up the big long run that was my fault coming out of the half and getting impatient. And I shouldn’t have thrown the pass and given them momentum when they shouldn’t have had any, so I’ve got to learn too. The guys are a great group of young men and they work hard. They’ve been kind of overlooked, and now it’s their time. We’ll take this win,” mentioned Gullion.
Goshen began the game with the ball at their own 27 yard line. On a third-down-and-short, Zane Brownfield forced a two yard loss with a tackle in the backfield forcing the Warriors to punt. After the punt the Redstreaks would take over at the Goshen 43 yard line for their first drive of the game.
After the Redstreaks picked up a first down to move the ball inside the 30, Buddy Wilson scored on a 28-yard touchdown run to give Piketon a 6-0 lead after the two point try was unsuccessful with 6:55 to play in the first quarter.
Goshen picked up a first down on their next drive but would be forced to punt as Piketon took over at their own 20 with 3:33 left in the first quarter. The Warriors then took over at their own 30 yard line with 29 seconds left in the opening quarter as Piketon would have to punt on the next possession.
Piketon then forced a three and out and would take over at the 35 with 10:50 left in the second quarter. Piketon picked up a first down pass on their next drive but once again would have to punt.
After Goshen would have to punt for the third time in the game, Piketon moved the ball into Warrior territory to the 34 with 3:46 left in the first half. However the Redstreaks' drive would stall as they turned the ball over on downs, as Goshen would take over at the 30 with 1:46 left. The next Warrior drive would stall as Piketon would take a 6-0 lead into the locker room.
“It was battle it was a war out there. It wasn’t pretty by any stretch of imagination, but our kids just kept fighting and I think we grew up a lot," Gullion said. "That’s how we’re going to have to play this year. We’re going to have to win ugly (and) play defense. Our kids hung in there and kept battling and made some plays at the end, and I’m proud of them.”
Piketon began with the ball to start the second half at the 32 yard line. Goshen would then come away with an interception and the game's only turnover, as they would take over at midfield with 9:12 in the third. Goshen then put together a 4 minute and 52 second scoring drive as Logan Haley connected with Tyler Kilgore for a 6-yard touchdown to tie the game at 6-6 after a missed PAT with 4:20 to go in the third. The score would remain tied 6-6 heading into the fourth quarter.
With 11:31 to play in the game Goshen scored on a 57-yard touchdown run to break the tie and take a 12-6 lead. After a touchback on the ensuing kick the Redstreaks would start at the 20. After picking up a couple first downs and moving the ball into Warrior territory, Wilson then set the Redstreaks up with a 1st-and-goal after a 39-yard carry. Two plays later quarterback Alan Austin scored from 3 yards out to tie the game 12-12. The Redstreaks then converted on the two point attempt to regain the lead 14-12 with 6:43 to play in the game.
“We have to rely on our four returners up front. The new guys grew up. Alan (Austin) stepping in first game at quarterback I knew there would be jitters and wouldn’t be perfect, but he made some plays when needed to. Running backs by committee Buddy Wilson had some nice runs for us; Zane (Brownfield) ran hard. They fought and did what they needed to do,” said Gullion.
Goshen would take over at their own 39 with 6:36 to play in the game on their next drive. The Piketon defense then came up with a stop on the next Warrior drive as Alex Jenkins came up with a sack on third and long. Piketon would take over deep in their own territory with 3:34 to play. Austin would then pick up back-to-back first downs as the Redstreaks would secure the come from behind victory.
Statistically for the Redstreaks Austin was 6-11 passing for 35 yards. Wayde Fout had 3 catches for 39 yards. Austin carried the ball 21 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. Buddy Wilson had 8 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. Zane Brownfield carried the ball 10 times for 44 yards. The Redstreaks rushed for a total of 264 yards and had 299 yards of offense.
Piketon moved the chains 15 times while Goshen moved the sticks 8 times. Piketon was 0-1 on fourth down attempts and 1-2 on two point attempts. Goshen was 0-1 on two point attempts. The Warriors won the turnover battle 1-0. Goshen was penalized 6 times for 35 yards while Piketon was flagged 11 times for 60 yards.
“A lot of penalties ... just ugly ... and football starts so much earlier so it’s going to look like that. This would be the second scrimmage tonight. You just don’t have many reps, so it’s going to look ugly, but we’ll get better as the year goes on offensively and defensively get in better shape. My heart goes out to Jayden Thacker (season ending knee injury). Losing his experience really hurt, but he was there for us on the sideline ... just appreciate him.”
Next up for the Redstreaks they will hit the road for the first time as they travel to Oak Hill Friday night.
“We have to watch film and break it down," Gullion said. "We have to be in a little better shape. Tonight a lot of our linemen went both ways, and clean up the mental mistakes and the penalties."
