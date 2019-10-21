The Piketon Lady Redstreaks volleyball season concluded Saturday morning as they fell to the Adena Warriors 3-0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-20).
After falling in the first two sets by 25-6 and 25-7 finals, the Redstreaks continued to fight and battle in the third set as they went toe-to-toe with the Warriors. Unfortunately for the Redstreaks, they fell 25-20.
“In the beginning, I think we weren’t awake. We tried to go in our gym this morning and wake up a little bit. I think the girls just tuckered out. They've been working hard this week, and it's intimidating playing an SVC team in tournaments. I think it was just kind of getting to them. But in the third set I was really proud of them pushing through and fighting back,” said Redstreak head coach Alayna Lytle.
Statistically for the Redstreaks, Macy McDowell tallied 11 digs, while Maddy Scott tallied 9. Ally Ritchie led the team with 2 kills and 3 aces. Ava Little, Jazz Lamerson and Maddy Scott each finished with a dig.
Despite the loss, the Redstreaks, however, will take many positives from this season including leadership and experience.
“I got to play a lot of young players this year, and I think that will help us grow in the future. A few seniors stepped up with leadership and showed and gave guiding stones to the younger group on how to play, how to lead, and how to be a good role model. In the near future, things are going to change. We're going to be more aggressive and be better in competitive situations,” said Lytle.
Although Piketon will say goodbye to seniors Maddy Scott, Macy McDowell and Ally Ritchie, who gave the Redstreaks outstanding effort and leadership throughout the last four years, the Redstreaks bring talent back and underclassmen who gained experience.
“I’m very excited for the next few years," said Lytle. "I have a lot of freshmen stepping up and playing this year on the varsity level, and I'm excited to see what they're going to do their junior and senior years, for sure.”
