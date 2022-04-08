Back in January, Piketon junior Alan Austin had the honor of seeing his name placed on the record board for breaking the school discus record during his sophomore season.
So far, Austin has broken his own record two more times just two weeks into the 2022 track and field season. He came into Thursday night’s competition at Southeastern’s R.L. Davisson Invitational with his best throw for the young season already sitting at 162-feet, 9-inches. Then Austin added to it by cranking out a distance of 166-9 to win Thursday night’s discus competition by more than 20 feet.
When Austin broke the school record last season, it came in late May at the Division II district meet at Washington Court House. His previous best coming into that meet was 150-7. He won the district title by throwing 155-2 to set a new school record. Ironically, the previous school record of 153-3, set in 2000, belonged to his Piketon High School coach Ian “Popeye” Montgomery, who was in his first year of coaching the high school team.
There was no track during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 cancellations, so Austin missed out on his freshman year of competition. Additionally, he did not compete as a seventh grader. In eighth grade, his first season, he made it all the way to the junior high state meet, where he finished fifth in the discus.
The majority of Piketon’s points came in field events in the R.L. Davisson Invitational. Joining Austin in the discus competition was teammate Dayton Odell, who finished fourth with a throw of 130-7. Odell was third in the shot put at 43-1, while Braiden Dunham finished eighth at 39-4. Senior Wyatt Fount cleared 8-6 in the pole vault to tie for sixth with three other competitors.
Fout was also a member of the seventh-place 4x800-meter relay team, along with Nathan Waddell, Andrew Leeth and Josh Richmond. That group finished in 9:49.84, shaving nearly 25 seconds off their seeded time.
Piketon senior sprinter Brandt Thompson finished fifth out of 28 total sprinters in the 100-meter dash, running it in a time of 11.83 seconds. Junior Grayson Klinker went for fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 18.46 seconds and moved up to third in the 300-meter race in 46.01.
For the girls team, Ali Taylor improved on her seeded high jump height of 4-feet, 4-inches and moved it up to 4-6 to take sixth place in that competition. Senior thrower Rylee Chandler secured eighth in the discus competition with a distance of 81-7.
The Piketon varsity track and field teams will be back in action Tuesday night at Waverly’s Raidiger Invitational before heading to Paint Valley’s Andy Haines Invitational on Thursday evening.
