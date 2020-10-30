Thursday evening was district semifinal night for Division IV volleyball teams. Both Western and Eastern saw their runs come to a close in three set road losses.
Both Piketon and Waverly saw their seasons end in sectional final losses on Saturday. The following sections include information for each team’s final contest.
WESTERN
The Western Lady Indians had a tall task ahead of them as they traveled to South Webster Thursday evening for a district semifinal bout with the hosting Lady Jeeps. South Webster won 3-0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-11).
South Webster started the first set by scoring the first 10 points, eventually winning 25-6.
In the second set, the two teams tied 1-1, 5-5 and 6-6. Western claimed the only lead of the match at 6-5. South Webster scored four straight to take control of the set on the way to winning 25-12.
The Lady Jeeps cruised out to a 3-0 lead in the third set before Western pulled within one twice, 3-2 and 4-3. South Webster pushed up to a 9-4 advantage before four straight Lady Jeep errors got it to 9-8. South Webster never trailed again, scoring 16 of the final 19 points.
Faith Maloney led the Lady Jeeps with 13 kills. For the Lady Indians, Sakayla Beckett had 2 blocks, Alyssa Marhoover provided 2 kills, and Chloe Beekman and Mea Henderson added 1 kill apiece.
With the win, the Lady Jeeps are now 20-1 and defending Division IV district champions along with Notre Dame. Those two teams play on Saturday for the Division IV district title. Western ends the year at 10-13 overall and 6-6 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
EASTERN
The Lady Eagles traveled to Trimble for their Division IV district semifinal matchup. The Lady Tomcats took the 3-0 win (25-14, 25-10, 25-11) to bring Eastern’s season to a close.
Trimble picked up its 20th win in the victory and is one step closer to making history, as the Lady Tomcats are seeking their first ever district title Saturday. It is only the second time Trimble has made it to the district final round.
The Eagles compete against tough competition in the Southern Ohio Conference. They’re a program with a rich history, and played in the state tournament as recently as 2012.
The opening moments of the match were Eastern’s only moments of momentum, as the Eagles had leads of 4-1, 5-2 and 6-3 after Andee Lester’s kill.
Trimble coach Shelly Lackey used a timeout early in the set, and the Lady Tomcats responded. Riley Campbell’s kill gave Trimble a 12-11 lead, starting a 5-0 run that changed the complexion of the match for good. Trimble went ahead 21-13, and finally closed out the 25-14 win after a Laikyn Imler ace.
Eastern never got going in the second set, with Trimble jumping ahead 6-1. The Tomcats’ lead grew all the way to 17-4 after Briana Orsborne’s kill. The 25-10 win allowed Trimble to go ahead in the match, 2-0.
Trimble then jumped ahead to leads of 3-0 and 7-2 in the third set, determined to end the contest. Eastern did rally to within 8-6, but Trimble eventually went ahead 18-6 after another Briana Orsborne kill. Jacie Orsborne’s ace pushed the lead to 20-8, and Faith Handley’s ace provided the winning margin of 25-11.
Statistically for Eastern, Andee Lester had five kills. Addison Cochenour had four kills. Megan Nickell and Skyler White each had two kills. White also had an ace and seven assists. The Lady Eagles end the season at 8-16 overall.
PIKETON
The Piketon Lady Redstreaks had the tall task of trying to upset the third-seeded Albany Alexander Lady Spartans in a road Division III sectional final battle on Saturday, Oct. 24. Piketon ultimately fell victim to a 3-0 sweep by the Lady Spartans (25-11, 25-12, 25-6).
The Lady Redstreaks ended the season with an overall record of 4-18 and 0-13 in Scioto Valley Conference play.
WAVERLY
The Waverly Lady Tigers traveled to Thornville to take on the Sheridan Generals in a Division II sectional final clash on Saturday, Oct. 24. The Lady Generals won 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-16) to bring Waverly’s run to a close.
The Lady Tigers see their season end with an overall record of 11-8. They finished Southern Ohio Conference Division II play at 9-6 to secure fourth place.
Information from Kevin Wiseman, Sports Editor
of the Athens Messenger, and Paul Boggs, Sports Writer at the Portsmouth Daily Times, were used in this report.
