Despite being out hit 10-4, the Piketon Redstreaks picked up their second Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) win of the season and snapped a seven-game losing skid with a 5-3 victory over Southeastern Monday night.
Piketon scored four runs in the first inning to build momentum and staved off a late comeback bid by the Panthers to secure the victory.
“Anytime you get a win we’re going to enjoy it,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. “I challenged the guys before the game on a few things, and we responded and played well defensively. Alex Jenkins stepped up big for us. He got the job done and answered the bell. Grayson Roberts and Garrett Legg had big sac flies for us; that was a good team win.”
Southeastern singled with one out in the top of the first inning, but a fielder’s choice and flyout ended the inning. Piketon loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning as Cayde Conley singled, Wayde Fout walked, and Christian Horn reached on a fielder’s choice. The Redstreaks took a 1-0 lead when Conley scored on a bases-loaded, hit-by-pitch taken by Garrett Legg. Grayson Roberts then hit a sacrifice fly the next at-bat, and Fout scored to give Piketon a 2-0 lead. Horn gave Piketon a 3-0 advantage, as he scored on a passed ball. Legg scored on a fielder’s choice from Garrett Moore to give Piketon a 4-0 lead after an inning.
Southeastern cut the Piketon lead to 4-1 in the top of the second, scoring on a two-out single. Wayde Fout reached base and stole second in the bottom half of the inning but would be left stranded. It was a quick top of the third inning as the Redstreak defense turned a 6-4-3 double play after a leadoff single. Legg walked in the bottom half but that would be all for the Redstreaks as they would hold a 4-1 lead after three innings.
With two outs in the top of the fourth inning, Southeastern loaded the bases. A strikeout by Alex Jenkins would get the Redstreaks out of the jam. Piketon would strand runners on the corners in the bottom half. Southeastern went down in order in the fifth inning. Gage Dofflemyer singled, Garrett Moore reached on a fielder’s choice and Zack Hannah walked with a pair of outs to load the bases in the bottom of the fifth. However, a strikeout ended the threat.
The Panthers scored on a one-out, base hit to cut the Redstreak lead to 4-2 in the top of the sixth. Piketon answered with a run in the bottom of the inning as Cayde Conley scored on an RBI sacrifice fly by Garrett Legg, giving Piketon a 5-2 lead. The first three batters reached base for Southeastern in the top of the seventh. After a flyout, the Panthers scored on a bases loaded walk cutting Piketon’s lead to 5-3 with one out. Jenkins then tallied his fifth strikeout of the game and a fielder’s choice ended the threat as the Redstreaks would hold on for a 5-3 victory.
Leading the Redstreaks at the plate was Cayde Conley going 2-4 with two singles, a stolen base and scored two runs. Gage Dofflemyer went 1-3 with a single and two stolen bases. Buddy Wilson was 1-3 with a single and stolen base. Wayde Fout walked twice and scored a run. Garrett Legg walked twice and had two RBIs. Grayson Roberts and Garrett Moore both finished the game with an RBI. Christian Horn scored a run, while Zack Hannah walked once.
Alex Jenkins threw a complete game on the bump allowing 10 hits, striking out five and walked two. After a makeup game with Zane Trace Tuesday, Piketon is back in action hosting Unioto on Wednesday and Peebles on Thursday.
“We have a long week,” said Teeters. “Four more games this week in four days so we have to strap it on tight and get ready to go.”
