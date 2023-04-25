Despite being out hit 10-4, the Piketon Redstreaks picked up their second Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) win of the season and snapped a seven-game losing skid with a 5-3 victory over Southeastern Monday night.

Piketon scored four runs in the first inning to build momentum and staved off a late comeback bid by the Panthers to secure the victory.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments