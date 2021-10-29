Down 18-0 at halftime in their home Division IV football playoff opener against the Germantown Valley View Spartans, the situation certainly looked bleak for the Waverly Tigers.
However, the second half was an opportunity to change the story, and the Tigers did just that, roaring back with 28 unanswered points to rally for the 28-18 win.
Friday’s game was the third time in a school-record sixth straight post-season appearance that the Tigers opened Division IV regional football play with a round one matchup versus Valley View.
Aiming to erase the storyline from the 2016 (34-0 loss) and 2017 (42-0 loss) when the Tigers didn’t score a point against the 12th-seeded Spartans, Waverly just needed a spark to start a firestorm. That came early in the third quarter when senior quarterback Wade Futhey unleashed a 47-yard pass to Penn Morrison. With the ball sailing, Morrison beat his defender and secured an over-the-shoulder catch, going untouched into the end zone to break up the shutout. Senior Keagan Smith drilled the point-after kick to cut the lead to 18-7.
Waverly’s defense delivered a stop and the offense followed with another touchdown. Sophomore Jase Hurd scored from 4 yards out to make it 18-14.
Morrison gave the Tigers the ball again with an interception and a 25-yard return. He was rewarded with the first of the drive from Wade Futhey, resulting in a 10-yard score. After Smith connected on the kick, the Tigers had their first lead 21-18 with 3:40 left in the third quarter.
Hurd added the final touchdown of the game from 2 yards away with a push from the Waverly offensive line, extending the lead to 28-18 after Smith’s kick.
Morrison had the opportunity to come away with the game-sealing interception at the end.
With the win, the Tigers will continue post-season play next week. As the fifth seed, the Tigers just missed having the opportunity to host a second home game in the post-season. They will make the trip to Clinton-Massie for a second straight season. Clinton-Massie won its first round matchup over Northridge 55-13.
An expanded story with interviews, statistics and more information will be available online and in Wednesday’s print edition.
