After a trio of losses this past week on the gridiron, the Pike County football teams will be looking to bounce back this Friday night. Here is a look at what the team’s will be facing. Kickoff for these road games is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.
Waverly @ Fairland
Anything that could go wrong did for the Waverly Tigers in their 41-14 loss to the Unioto Shermans Friday night.
Waverly lost the turnover battle with the Shermans, giving up the ball four times. The Tigers never punted in the loss and threatened to score several times. Junior quarterback Haydn’ Shanks was in and out of the game with an injury, as was junior tight end Zeke Brown.
This coming week, the Tigers will make a long journey to Fairland to take on the Dragons. Both teams are 2-1 thus far and suffered their first losses this past week, as Fairland lost to Ironton 49-7.
The Dragons started their season with a home win over Tolsia, West Virginia, by a score of 34-12. Then in the second week of the season, the Dragons traveled to Oak Hill and picked up a 42-21 conquest. Offensively, the Dragons have scored 83 points for an average of 27.7 points per game. Defensively, they have surrendered 82 points for an average of 27.3 points per game.
Waverly’s defense has also surrendered 82 points with half of those coming against the Unioto Shermans. Offensively, the Tigers have scored 93 points for an average of 31 points per game.
Piketon @ Unioto
After suffering a 23-7 loss at Valley last week, the Piketon Redstreaks closed out the non-league portion of their schedule, moving to 1-2.
They will have a tall task this week as they prepare to head to Unioto High School to face the Shermans. Unioto enters the contest with a 2-1 record, having beaten Waverly 41-14 this past week.
Through three games, the Redstreaks have scored 60 points for an average of 20 points per game. Defensively, they have surrendered 81 points for an average of 27 points per game. The Shermans hadn’t scored more than 14 points until they met Waverly. Through three weeks, they have put up 69 points for an average of 23 per game. Defensively, they have given up 59 points for 19.7 points per game.
Eastern @ Manchester
After going 0-3 against a trio of Scioto Valley Conference teams to start the season, the Eastern Eagles hope this will be the week they break through.
The Eagles will head toward the Ohio River to play again against the winless Manchester Greyhounds this week. Manchester lost its opener to Fayetteville 39-10. In week two, the Greyhounds fell to Sciotoville East 34-0. Then against Franklin Furnace Green, they lost 40-8. Statistically, they have scored just 18 points this year for an average of six points per game. They have surrendered 113 points for an average of 37.7 points per game.
Eastern has been able to produce points on offense all season long, accumulating 85 in three games for an average of 28.3 points per game. The woes have come on the defensive side of the ball, where they have given up 170 points for an average of 56.7 points per game.
Eastern coach Scott Tomlison said after his team lost to Southeastern 62-26 on Friday night, defense would be the entire focus of practice this week, as his Eagles look to get better.
The bright side of that loss was putting up 331 yards of offense in a game that was called at halftime due to lightning. Quarterback Wyatt Hines was 15-of-23 passing for 238 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Junior Logan Clemmons was the leading receiver with seven catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. He also was the leading rusher with 11 carries for 76 yards. Devon Conley added four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Gage Denny had the other touchdown, securing a 20-yard pass. Freshman Chase Carter also added two point-after kicks.
