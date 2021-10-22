With an undefeated season on the line, the Piketon Redstreaks took care of business Friday night in Huntington Township, storming their way to a 44-14 conquest.
It was Piketon’s first Scioto Valley Conference championship since 1997 and the first undefeated season since 1964.
The win takes Piketon to 9-0 in the regular season and 6-0 in Scioto Valley Conference play, which will lead to a coveted “Gold Ball” for an undefeated and league championship season. Piketon was one game short of a full 10-game season after the Oct. 1 contest at Southeastern was canceled due to the hosting Panthers being in quarantine.
It was the seventh game this season where the Piketon offense put more than 40 points on the scoreboard, and the defense was up to the task as well. The Huntsmen went three-and-out to begin the game and the Redstreaks took over at the 15-yard line after a blocked punt by senior Braiden Dunham.
Just seconds into the second quarter, Piketon had pushed its lead to 32-6 as senior quarterback Levi Gullion completed his fourth touchdown pass, connecting with Camren Loar for 32 yards. Zane Brownfield scored from 5 yards out to make it 38-6. Alan Austin scored the final Piketon touchdown from two yards away. Huntington scored late in the game to make the final score 44-14.
Throughout the season, the Redstreaks have been a staple in the top 10 of the Division V in the weekly Ohio Associated Press poll, holding steady in eighth place. They were ranked as high as seventh and as low as ninth in the six polls so far this season.
Although the playoff opponent and the final ranking in the Division V Region 19 football standings were not officially known as of press time, the Redstreaks are almost guaranteed to have a home playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 30. All Division V playoff games are scheduled for Saturday this year, starting at 7 p.m.
According to Joe Eitel’s unofficial OHSAA football rankings website (joeeitel.com), entering tonight’s game, the Redstreaks were in the top spot of the 28-team region and listed as “very likely a top four seed”, which means they will begin the post-season at home and potentially host two home playoff games, provided they stay in the top four of the region. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will release the official pairings on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Due to press deadlines, the complete game story will be available online at newswatchman.com/sports and in Wednesday’s print edition.
